National Police: 45 suspects served for smuggling scheme during special operation

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 20377 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 139906 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 123298 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 131249 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 131656 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 166790 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109933 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 160706 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104347 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113908 views

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 76714 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 125305 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 123804 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 72349 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 86810 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 139931 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 166809 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 160722 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 188637 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 177949 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 123804 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 125305 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 141243 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 133015 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 150374 views
National Police: 45 suspects served for smuggling scheme during special operation

National Police: 45 suspects served for smuggling scheme during special operation

 • 26710 views

The National Police has served 45 suspicion notices to organizers and participants of the illegal border trafficking schemes. More than 600 searches are being conducted with the participation of various law enforcement agencies.

45 suspicions were served on organizers and participants of the schemes of illegal cross-border trafficking. More than 600 searches are being conducted with the participation of various law enforcement agencies. This was reported on Friday by the National Police in social networks, UNN writes.

Details

"45 suspicions have been served to organizers and participants of illegal schemes of trafficking across the border. These are the results of the first stage of the special operation to block the channels of trafficking of men of military age abroad as of 14:35. Investigative actions are ongoing," the police said.

The details of the special operation will be made public after the completion of all investigative actions.

Addendum

More than 600 simultaneous searches are conducted by JRD operatives and National Police investigators together with the State Border Guard Service, prosecutors and the Prosecutor General's Office, with the involvement of TAC and JV employees.

Large-scale special operation: 600 searches are conducted in Ukraine due to schemes of men's travel abroad

WarCrimes and emergencies
prosecutor-general-of-ukraineProsecutor General of Ukraine
state-border-guard-service-of-ukraineState Border Guard Service of Ukraine
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine

