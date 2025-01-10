National Police: 45 suspects served for smuggling scheme during special operation

45 suspicions were served on organizers and participants of the schemes of illegal cross-border trafficking. More than 600 searches are being conducted with the participation of various law enforcement agencies. This was reported on Friday by the National Police in social networks, UNN writes.

Details

"45 suspicions have been served to organizers and participants of illegal schemes of trafficking across the border. These are the results of the first stage of the special operation to block the channels of trafficking of men of military age abroad as of 14:35. Investigative actions are ongoing," the police said.

The details of the special operation will be made public after the completion of all investigative actions.

Addendum

More than 600 simultaneous searches are conducted by JRD operatives and National Police investigators together with the State Border Guard Service, prosecutors and the Prosecutor General's Office, with the involvement of TAC and JV employees.

