National Bank puts into circulation a new commemorative banknote "Unity Saves the World"

Today, on February 23, the National Bank of Ukraine is putting into circulation a new commemorative banknote "Unity Saves the World." This was reported by the press service of the National Bank, according to UNN .

Details

This is the second commemorative banknote that the NBU has issued since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion.

It is dedicated to the steadfastness of the Ukrainian people in the struggle for freedom and European values, the consolidation of Ukrainian society to protect its territorial integrity, and the unity of the democratic world in the face of Russian aggression.

The 50 hryvnia commemorative banknote "Unity Saves the World" is being put into circulation on February 23, 2024. It has the EU series with numbers 0000001-0300000 and the signature of the Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine Andriy Pyshnyi - the NBU summarized.

The circulation of the banknote is limited - it is 300 thousand pieces (in souvenir packaging), which adds to its collector value.

The commemorative banknotes will be sold by the NBU's online numismatic store starting March 07, 2024.

In total, 150 thousand commemorative banknotes will be sold through the online store, of which 15 thousand will be available on the first day of sale.

Addendum

The commemorative banknote "Unity Saves the World" has a bright and original design made vertically.

On its front side, in the central part, there is an artistic and figurative composition that reflects a stylized outline of Ukraine, which is associated with the heart, to which the vessels approach. The background image is of a girl wearing a military helmet and looking towards the West.

In the lower part, against the background of the globe, there is a stylized image of Europe. The upper part has a watermark in the center.

To the right of the watermark field is a through element - a stylized chevron of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and a special relief element in the form of a circle for people with impaired vision.

To the left of the watermark field is the inscription UKRAINE and the image of the small State Emblem of Ukraine.

Below the watermark field on both sides there is a stylized composition of filled and outlined squares (the central squares indicate the denomination of the commemorative banknote), a translucent strip filled with the outline of the logo of the National Bank of Ukraine.

The digital denomination is placed horizontally in the lower right part of the commemorative banknote.

The main image on the reverse side of the commemorative banknote is a symbolic composition of clasped hands, which symbolizes cooperation, mutual assistance, trust and partnership against the background of a stylized trident, the symbol of the Ukrainian state.

Recall

The National Bank of Ukraine has issued a commemorative coin "Love" to mark Valentine's Day. On one side of the coin is a stylized rose in the shape of a heart, and on the other side is a heart from which waves evenly spread.