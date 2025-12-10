$42.180.11
Interim results of the Energoatom audit are expected at the end of the year, and inspections in the defense sector will begin in the 20s of December
Exclusive
05:30 PM • 10550 views
How to improve care to maintain your pet's health: veterinarian's tips
05:11 PM • 13183 views
SBU Sea Baby naval drones hit the Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker Dashan in the Black SeaVideo
04:59 PM • 13025 views
Zelenskyy signed Budget-2026
02:44 PM • 15128 views
Ukraine plans to submit a 20-point document to the US "in the near future" after peace talks with Trump's team and Europeans - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
December 10, 02:20 PM • 19325 views
"Odrex case" on the agenda: the Verkhovna Rada initiates a meeting of the relevant committee with the participation of the Ministry of Health
Exclusive
December 10, 01:11 PM • 18513 views
Bring Kids Back UA spoke about the reintegration of children returned after being abducted by the Russian Federation.
December 10, 12:48 PM • 18826 views
"We note that China is taking steps to intensify cooperation with Russia": Zelensky received a report from the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service and gave instructions
December 10, 12:17 PM • 25901 views
Invention for betting and suspicion of money laundering: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 3Photo
December 10, 11:35 AM • 17341 views
Trump's attacks force Europe to accelerate 'post-American' defense plans - Politico
NASA has lost contact with its Maven spacecraft, which has been orbiting Mars for over a decade

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10 views

NASA has lost contact with the Maven spacecraft, which has been orbiting Mars for over a decade. The probe not only studied the planet's atmosphere but also served as a key communication relay for the Curiosity and Perseverance rovers.

NASA has lost contact with its Maven spacecraft, which has been orbiting Mars for over a decade
Photo: NASA

NASA has lost contact with its Maven spacecraft, which has been orbiting Mars for over a decade, raising concerns as the probe not only studied the planet's atmosphere but also served as a key communication relay for the Curiosity and Perseverance rovers. The space agency announced this after Maven suddenly ceased communication with ground stations last week, UNN reports.

Details

Launched in 2013, Maven reached Mars the following year and studied the upper layers of its atmosphere. Data collected by the probe confirmed that solar influence led to the loss of most of the Martian atmosphere.

Collapse of key Atlantic current threatens Europe with extreme drought for hundreds of years – scientists07.12.25, 13:46 • 10936 views

The spacecraft was operating normally until it disappeared, but when it reappeared from behind the Red Planet, there was no contact with it. Engineering investigations to re-establish contact are ongoing.

NASA has two other active orbiters around Mars: the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (since 2005) and Mars Odyssey (since 2001).

NASA found that 96% of SPHEREx telescope images are contaminated by satellite light04.12.25, 21:15 • 3659 views

Stepan Haftko

