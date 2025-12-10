Photo: NASA

NASA has lost contact with its Maven spacecraft, which has been orbiting Mars for over a decade, raising concerns as the probe not only studied the planet's atmosphere but also served as a key communication relay for the Curiosity and Perseverance rovers. The space agency announced this after Maven suddenly ceased communication with ground stations last week, UNN reports.

Launched in 2013, Maven reached Mars the following year and studied the upper layers of its atmosphere. Data collected by the probe confirmed that solar influence led to the loss of most of the Martian atmosphere.

The spacecraft was operating normally until it disappeared, but when it reappeared from behind the Red Planet, there was no contact with it. Engineering investigations to re-establish contact are ongoing.

NASA has two other active orbiters around Mars: the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (since 2005) and Mars Odyssey (since 2001).

