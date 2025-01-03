Names of 425,000 alleged Nazi collaborators of World War II in the Netherlands published

The Netherlands has disclosed information about suspected Nazi collaborators during the German occupation of the country. Full records of the relevant investigations were previously available only at the National Archives of the Netherlands in The Hague.

The Netherlands has published the names of 425,000 alleged Nazi collaborators. The names represent people who were investigated under a special legal system established before the end of World War II.

The archive contains files of war criminals, tens of thousands of Dutch people who joined the German armed forces, and alleged members of the National Socialist Movement (NSB), the Dutch Nazi party.

The archive also contains the names of people who were found not guilty.

It is separately noted that the archive consists of files from a special jurisdiction that has been investigating suspected collaborators since 1944. The corresponding online database contains the names of suspects, as well as their date and place of birth, but they can only be searched by specific personal data.

Hans Renders, a professor of history at the University of Groningen, noted that only about 15% of the cases went to trial, and the cases of about 120,000 people were rejected.

So if a name appears in the [archive], there is no certainty that the person was 'wrong' ,” said Hans Renders.

