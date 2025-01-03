ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Names of 425,000 alleged Nazi collaborators of World War II in the Netherlands published

Names of 425,000 alleged Nazi collaborators of World War II in the Netherlands published

 • 24161 views

A database with the names of 425,000 suspected collaborators with the Nazis during World War II has been published in the Netherlands. The archive contains data on war criminals, NSB members, and those who were found not guilty.

The Netherlands has disclosed information about suspected Nazi collaborators during the German occupation of the country. Full records of the relevant investigations were previously available only at the National Archives of the Netherlands in The Hague.

Transmits to UNN with reference to the BBC.

The Netherlands has published the names of 425,000 alleged Nazi collaborators. The names represent people who were investigated under a special legal system established before the end of World War II. 

The archive contains files of war criminals, tens of thousands of Dutch people who joined the German armed forces, and alleged members of the National Socialist Movement (NSB), the Dutch Nazi party.

The archive also contains the names of people who were found not guilty.

It is separately noted that the archive consists of files from a special jurisdiction that has been investigating suspected collaborators since 1944. The corresponding online database contains the names of suspects, as well as their date and place of birth, but they can only be searched by specific personal data.

Hans Renders, a professor of history at the University of Groningen, noted that only about 15% of the cases went to trial, and the cases of about 120,000 people were rejected.

So if a name appears in the [archive], there is no certainty that the person was 'wrong'

 ,” said Hans Renders.

UNN reported that the details of cooperation with the Nazis, which for 80 years have been buried in the closets of The Hague, will finally be officially opened. The military dossier will be available upon request.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

