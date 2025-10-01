"Naftogaz" received €300 million from the European Investment Bank for gas purchases

NAC "Naftogaz of Ukraine" signed a loan agreement with the European Investment Bank for €300 million. The funds will be used to purchase imported gas to form long-term reserves and ensure a stable heating season during the war. This was announced by the chairman of the company's board, Serhiy Koretsky, on Facebook, writes UNN.

According to Koretsky, this contribution is of important practical significance for the country's energy resilience ahead of winter.

He also thanked the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, the Ministries of Finance, Economy, Environment, Agriculture and Energy for their support, and European partners for their trust and consistent assistance to Ukraine in wartime.

Special thanks to the EIB team for their consistent assistance to Ukraine in the conditions of a full-scale war. This is just the beginning of a long-term partnership. - wrote Koretsky.

The financing is provided within the framework of the Ukraine Energy Rescue Plan and is guaranteed by the European Commission, which defines Ukraine's energy security as a priority of European policy. Koretsky emphasized that this is only the beginning of a long-term partnership and an example of real solidarity in action.

