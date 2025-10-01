$41.140.18
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

"Naftogaz" received €300 million from the European Investment Bank for gas purchases

Kyiv • UNN

 • 596 views

NAC "Naftogaz of Ukraine" signed a loan agreement with the European Investment Bank for €300 million. The funds will be used to purchase imported gas to ensure the heating season.

"Naftogaz" received €300 million from the European Investment Bank for gas purchases

NAC "Naftogaz of Ukraine" signed a loan agreement with the European Investment Bank for €300 million. The funds will be used to purchase imported gas to form long-term reserves and ensure a stable heating season during the war. This was announced by the chairman of the company's board, Serhiy Koretsky, on Facebook, writes UNN.

Details

According to Koretsky, this contribution is of important practical significance for the country's energy resilience ahead of winter.

Head of the European Commission: there is an agreement with Ukraine on 2 billion euros for drones30.09.25, 10:51 • 35257 views

He also thanked the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, the Ministries of Finance, Economy, Environment, Agriculture and Energy for their support, and European partners for their trust and consistent assistance to Ukraine in wartime.

Special thanks to the EIB team for their consistent assistance to Ukraine in the conditions of a full-scale war. This is just the beginning of a long-term partnership.

- wrote Koretsky.

The financing is provided within the framework of the Ukraine Energy Rescue Plan and is guaranteed by the European Commission, which defines Ukraine's energy security as a priority of European policy. Koretsky emphasized that this is only the beginning of a long-term partnership and an example of real solidarity in action.

EU's plan for €140 billion loan from Russian assets for Ukraine: Bloomberg learned details26.09.25, 14:27 • 3227 views

Stepan Haftko

