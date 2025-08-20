"Naftogaz": despite Russian attacks, preparations for the heating season continue as planned

$41.360.10
Exclusive
11:22 AM • 10407 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
09:46 AM • 11935 views
Reorganization of the Ministry of National Unity: The Ministry of Social Policy explained whether this will affect the policy regarding IDPs
Exclusive
09:29 AM • 22749 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
08:14 AM • 92490 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiationsPhoto
Exclusive
August 20, 06:54 AM • 37649 views
MP Nimchenko robbed in supermarket parking lot
August 20, 06:49 AM • 38203 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff: security guarantees will be the starting point for Ukrainians in any peace agreement
August 19, 09:51 PM • 37788 views
About 10 European countries have agreed to send their troops to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 161263 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:09 PM • 138694 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Exclusive
August 19, 11:23 AM • 122174 views
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
Trump's special envoy Witkoff claims Russians made concessions "almost immediately" at Alaska summit07:31 AM • 5778 views
White House considers Budapest for Zelenskyy-Putin peace talks - Politico07:40 AM • 7900 views
Eurovision 2026 to take place in Vienna: "Wiener Stadthalle" to once again become the arena for the global show08:11 AM • 25636 views
Today, the Verkhovna Rada will vote on Defence City: MP Venislavsky called for the inclusion of aviation in the initiative
Exclusive
08:52 AM • 18603 views
"Purple Rain" Star Sues Prince's Heirs Over "Apollonia" Name09:18 AM • 15603 views
As early as 2020, MPs warned about a legal conflict that has now deprived bank shareholders of access to justice12:11 PM • 3436 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Viktor Orban
Emmanuel Macron
Pope Leo XIV
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
Europe
White House
Halle Berry celebrated her 59th birthday in Bora Bora and shared stunning bikini photos Photo12:51 PM • 170 views
Valentino Appoints Riccardo Bellini as New CEO12:45 PM • 392 views
Star Wars star shared that he considered emigrating due to Trump's re-election11:47 AM • 2972 views
"Purple Rain" Star Sues Prince's Heirs Over "Apollonia" Name09:18 AM • 15668 views
Eurovision 2026 to take place in Vienna: "Wiener Stadthalle" to once again become the arena for the global show08:11 AM • 25720 views
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Fox News
United States dollar
Medicinal products
Hryvnia

"Naftogaz": despite Russian attacks, preparations for the heating season continue as planned

Kyiv • UNN

 • 966 views

Naftogaz of Ukraine, despite constant attacks by the Russian Armed Forces, continues to inject gas into storage facilities according to plan. The company finances fuel imports both with its own funds and with the support of international partners.

"Naftogaz": despite Russian attacks, preparations for the heating season continue as planned

Even after massive shelling by the Russian Federation, which at the beginning of the year led to a loss of more than 40% of production, gas injection into storage facilities is proceeding according to plan. The company finances fuel imports with its own funds and with the support of international partners.

This was reported by the head of Naftogaz Serhiy Koretsky, reports & nbsp; UNN .

Preparation (for the heating season - ed.) is in full swing. Obviously, it is complicated by constant attacks by Russian missile and drone attacks on gas production and preparatory infrastructure. Despite this, work is going on 24/7

- he noted.

According to Koretsky, during the massive attacks at the beginning of the year, simultaneous losses exceeded 40%. At the same time, the process of pumping gas into underground storage facilities continues according to schedule. He emphasized that the country is forced to import significant volumes of fuel, but "everything is moving according to plan."

A significant part of the funds for the purchase of imported gas was allocated by the Naftogaz group. However, we attract large funds from international financial institutions: the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development with a Norwegian grant. In the first quarter, it was about 400 million euros. Also, Ukrainian state banks, from which we received 230 million dollars, and work on new loan agreements continues. The last agreement with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development for half a billion euros has also been concluded, and the money is already available, we have purchased and imported the first volumes. And plus an additional 100 million dollars from the Norwegian government

- Koretsky added.

Earlier, UNN wrote that the Vienna District Court allowed Naftogaz to encumber more than 20 Russian real estate objects in Austria for more than 120 million euros. This is part of the forced execution of an arbitration award for more than 5 billion US dollars for illegally seized assets in Crimea.

Alona Utkina

Economy
Euro
United States dollar
Naftogaz
Vienna
Austria
Crimea