"Naftogaz": despite Russian attacks, preparations for the heating season continue as planned

Even after massive shelling by the Russian Federation, which at the beginning of the year led to a loss of more than 40% of production, gas injection into storage facilities is proceeding according to plan. The company finances fuel imports with its own funds and with the support of international partners.

This was reported by the head of Naftogaz Serhiy Koretsky, reports & nbsp; UNN .

Preparation (for the heating season - ed.) is in full swing. Obviously, it is complicated by constant attacks by Russian missile and drone attacks on gas production and preparatory infrastructure. Despite this, work is going on 24/7 - he noted.

According to Koretsky, during the massive attacks at the beginning of the year, simultaneous losses exceeded 40%. At the same time, the process of pumping gas into underground storage facilities continues according to schedule. He emphasized that the country is forced to import significant volumes of fuel, but "everything is moving according to plan."

A significant part of the funds for the purchase of imported gas was allocated by the Naftogaz group. However, we attract large funds from international financial institutions: the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development with a Norwegian grant. In the first quarter, it was about 400 million euros. Also, Ukrainian state banks, from which we received 230 million dollars, and work on new loan agreements continues. The last agreement with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development for half a billion euros has also been concluded, and the money is already available, we have purchased and imported the first volumes. And plus an additional 100 million dollars from the Norwegian government - Koretsky added.

