Naftogaz and ORLEN delivered 400 million cubic meters of American gas to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 478 views

Naftogaz Group, in partnership with Polish ORLEN, supplied Ukraine with approximately 400 million cubic meters of American liquefied natural gas to prepare for the 2025-2026 winter. Imports are carried out through terminals in Świnoujście and Klaipėda, with a total of 450 million cubic meters contracted.

Naftogaz and ORLEN delivered 400 million cubic meters of American gas to Ukraine

Naftogaz Group, in partnership with Polish ORLEN, has already supplied about 400 million cubic meters of American liquefied gas to Ukraine as part of preparations for the 2025-2026 winter, UNN reports with reference to Naftogaz.

Details

According to the company, imports of American gas are carried out through two terminals - Swinoujscie in Poland and Klaipeda in Lithuania.

In total, as of mid-September, about 450 million m3 of American LNG has been contracted for delivery to Ukraine.

On the eve of the Day of Oil, Gas and Oil Refining Industry Workers, we cannot ignore our country's need for gas imports. One of the key sources of supply for us today is American liquefied gas. We are implementing this project in partnership with the Polish state concern ORLEN. This allows us not only to diversify gas supplies but also to strengthen our strategic cooperation.

- said Serhiy Koretsky, Chairman of the Board of NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine.

Infrastructure readiness for the heating season is over 80% - Svyrydenko11.09.25, 18:29 • 3212 views

Antonina Tumanova

Economy
Ukrgasvydobuvannya
Naftogaz
Lithuania
United States
Ukraine
Poland