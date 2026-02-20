NABU is not fighting corruption but collecting levers of political pressure. This was stated by Piotr Kulpa, former secretary of the Polish delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, chairman of the board of the Republican Foundation of Ukraine.

"The fight against corruption and working to protect Ukraine's interests, to fill the budget, is not NABU's goal. They are primarily engaged in collecting levers of pressure," he noted.

He noted that this process has not stopped - there will be new "exposures" from NABU.

"The first question that needs to be raised is to show everything they have regarding corruption to stop criminal processes. The second is when the next wave of materials comes out, to ask how long they have been collected and when they were received," he said.

Evaluating the evidence presented, the expert stated that the tapes are for a film, for television.

"From the point of view of fighting real crimes, it's zero. In principle, it's their luck that Mindych left. Because if he hadn't left, they would have had to show that they have nothing - from the point of view of procedures and such," he commented.

In general, the expert reminded that NABU has been collecting materials for 10 years, and as a result, the costs of their maintenance are tens of times higher than the budget received from their activities.

Earlier, political expert Oleh Posternak stated that NABU, with the money of Ukrainians, helps to concentrate power in a warring country under external influence. "Foreign guys are jointly raiding entire government bodies to manage them from abroad," he wrote.