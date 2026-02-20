$43.270.03
Exclusive
10:00 AM
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
07:56 AM
Ukraine's defense product exports could reach "several billion dollars" this year - NSDC Deputy Secretary
Exclusive
February 19, 03:01 PM
Ukraine confirmed participation in the 2026 Paralympics and denied boycotting the Games
Exclusive
February 19, 02:46 PM
US vs. Iran: Will there be a major war in the Middle East and what's in it for Ukraine?
February 19, 02:37 PM
Ukraine is changing its approach to passenger trains - they want to keep ticket prices "affordable"
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 12:37 PM
Zaluzhnyi's high-profile interview: expert explained whether it can be considered that the election campaign has started in Ukraine
Exclusive
February 19, 11:28 AM
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
February 19, 09:20 AM
"Poisoning" of MPs not related to canteen food, norovirus found - Parliament's apparatus
February 19, 09:12 AM
SBU drones hit the Velikolukskaya oil depot in Russia's Pskov region - source
Popular news
Crimea hit by night attack: airfields targeted, casualties reported
February 20, 01:28 AM
New conscription mechanism: Russia creates fire department to "protect" Zaporizhzhia NPP
February 20, 02:03 AM
Trump ordered the declassification of government documents on extraterrestrial life and UFOs
06:27 AM
"Euphoria" and "Grey's Anatomy" star Eric Dane dies at 53 after battle with ALS
06:37 AM
Trump reportedly struggled to stay awake at the inaugural Peace Council meeting - media
08:31 AM
Publications
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
Exclusive
10:00 AM
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac sign
February 19, 02:22 PM
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
Exclusive
February 19, 11:28 AM
The ice has broken: the fight against pressure on business has moved from a standstill, but custom-made cases have not yet disappeared
February 19, 11:15 AM
UNN Lite
Trump reportedly struggled to stay awake at the inaugural Peace Council meeting - media
08:31 AM
"Euphoria" and "Grey's Anatomy" star Eric Dane dies at 53 after battle with ALS
06:37 AM
Trump ordered the declassification of government documents on extraterrestrial life and UFOs
06:27 AM
MELOVIN commented on rumors about his ex-lover's infidelity
February 19, 09:12 PM
Chinese streamer loses 140,000 followers due to beauty filter glitch
February 19, 12:42 PM
NABU has been collecting compromising material for 10 years, not filling the budget - former secretary of the Polish delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly

Kyiv • UNN

 • 412 views

NABU has been collecting compromising material for 10 years, not filling the budget, says the former secretary of the Polish delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly.

NABU has been collecting compromising material for 10 years, not filling the budget - former secretary of the Polish delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly

NABU is not fighting corruption but collecting levers of political pressure. This was stated by Piotr Kulpa, former secretary of the Polish delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, chairman of the board of the Republican Foundation of Ukraine.

"The fight against corruption and working to protect Ukraine's interests, to fill the budget, is not NABU's goal. They are primarily engaged in collecting levers of pressure," he noted.

He noted that this process has not stopped - there will be new "exposures" from NABU.

"The first question that needs to be raised is to show everything they have regarding corruption to stop criminal processes. The second is when the next wave of materials comes out, to ask how long they have been collected and when they were received," he said.

Evaluating the evidence presented, the expert stated that the tapes are for a film, for television.

"From the point of view of fighting real crimes, it's zero. In principle, it's their luck that Mindych left. Because if he hadn't left, they would have had to show that they have nothing - from the point of view of procedures and such," he commented.

In general, the expert reminded that NABU has been collecting materials for 10 years, and as a result, the costs of their maintenance are tens of times higher than the budget received from their activities.

Earlier, political expert Oleh Posternak stated that NABU, with the money of Ukrainians, helps to concentrate power in a warring country under external influence. "Foreign guys are jointly raiding entire government bodies to manage them from abroad," he wrote.

Lilia Podolyak

Politics
Timur Mindich
State budget
War in Ukraine
Film
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Ukraine