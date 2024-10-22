NABU announces another tender: they will learn how to throw away garbage
Kyiv • UNN
The NABU has announced a tender for training employees in waste management for UAH 12 thousand. The bureau also plans to spend money on weather stations and air conditioners, despite criticism about efficiency and costs.
The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine has decided to go beyond fighting corruption and take on new challenges. Detectives will now be trained in how to properly dispose of waste. According to data on the Prozorro website, the bureau will purchase services to improve professional knowledge in waste management for a modest 12,000 hryvnias.
Under the agreement, the State Environmental Academy of Postgraduate Education and Management will conduct training for anti-corruption activists. Training topics include: regulatory and legal requirements in the field of hazardous waste management, waste classification, organizational and technical measures, state accounting and certification of waste, minimization of negative impacts on the population and the environment, control, regulation, ways and methods of hazardous waste disposal.
The NABU will pay UAH 12,000 for training for three employees.
The NABU also plans to spend more than 50 thousand hryvnias to purchase three portable weather stations. In addition, the bureau wants to buy almost UAH 1.3 million worth of air conditioners, while the government and international organizations warn of a very difficult energy situation this winter.
The budget spent on the maintenance of anti-corruption bodies is also impressive. The costs of NABU, SAPO and HACC for the entire period of their existence amount to approximately UAH 12-13 billion. At the same time, the budgetary appetites of the anti-corruption agencies are growing every year. This is all paid for by taxpayers, for whom the next fee increases have already been prepared.
At the same time, there are still big questions about the effectiveness of the anti-corruption agencies. Foreign experts have identified a number of problems in their report on the NABU's performance. In particular, the auditors concludedthat detectives need to communicate with psychologists and the ombudsman to report problems in the workplace.
In addition, international auditors have statedthat the HACC reviews cases for years, while NABU detectives can investigate them for decades. However, as practice shows, the duration of an anti-corruption investigation does not affect its quality, as “high-profile” NABU cases against high-ranking officials have repeatedly fallen apart in courts.