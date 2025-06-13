Mysterious disappearance: a missing couple of vacationers is being searched for in a bay in Mallorca, but they stumbled upon an unexpected discovery

The Civil Guard is trying to unravel the mysterious disappearance of Juan Herrera, a 67-year-old retired former police officer from Calvià, and his partner, 57-year-old Angelita Silva de Souza, a Brazilian national. So far, two bodies have been found, but only one matches the description.

UNN reports with reference to Mallorca Magazin.

Details

In Spain, a former police officer and his partner went missing after going out to sea last weekend in a Sea Ray 270 Sundancer motorboat called Zaragall.

The search for 67-year-old Juan Herrera and 57-year-old Angelita Silva de Souza led to the discovery of the lifeless body of a man in Palma Bay - the search for his partner continues in the same area. The boat on which they set sail last Saturday was found missing near Sa Dragonera on Monday. The empty boat contained mobile phones and food remains. Later, rescuers found the body of Herrera, a former local retired police officer from Calvià.

Elsewhere, 14 nautical miles (more than 20 km) northwest of the rocky island of Sa Dragonera, divers almost simultaneously discovered another body, which was already heavily decomposed. Authorities do not believe it is Angelita Silva de Souza. Instead, they suspect it may be the body of a migrant who died in a boat accident.

For reference

