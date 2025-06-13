$41.490.02
11:58 AM
09:49 AM • 25341 views
MFA issued recommendations for Ukrainians due to the escalation in the Middle East: it advises not to travel to Israel, Iran and a number of countries
Exclusive
08:47 AM • 47490 views
Financial literacy for children: how to form a healthy attitude to money from an early age
June 12, 05:14 PM • 72776 views
Trump said he was disappointed with Ukraine and Russia, as a deal could have been reached
June 12, 04:35 PM • 185363 views
Market in freeze: how government intervention in marketing almost stopped the pharmaceutical industry
June 12, 04:12 PM • 163661 views
"Cogs" of war: how old technology ensures the country's defense capability while the legislative system is stalling
June 12, 04:05 PM • 80139 views
Ukrainian units in Sumy region are gradually pushing back the occupier - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
June 12, 03:21 PM • 110045 views
Financial literacy for children: how Ukrainian parents can raise a smart consumer in a world full of marketing
Exclusive
June 12, 12:52 PM • 50793 views
Financial anxiety: what it is and how to cope
June 12, 11:23 AM • 66538 views
Ukraine has conducted the second stage of returning severely wounded and seriously ill soldiers home - Zelenskyy
Mysterious disappearance: a missing couple of vacationers is being searched for in a bay in Mallorca, but they stumbled upon an unexpected discovery

Kyiv • UNN

 • 956 views

In Spain, they are looking for a missing ex-policeman and his partner, who went to sea in a boat. The body of a man and another body that may be the body of a migrant were found.

The Civil Guard is trying to unravel the mysterious disappearance of Juan Herrera, a 67-year-old retired former police officer from Calvià, and his partner, 57-year-old Angelita Silva de Souza, a Brazilian national. So far, two bodies have been found, but only one matches the description.

UNN reports with reference to Mallorca Magazin.

Details

In Spain, a former police officer and his partner went missing after going out to sea last weekend in a Sea Ray 270 Sundancer motorboat called Zaragall.

The search for 67-year-old Juan Herrera and 57-year-old Angelita Silva de Souza led to the discovery of the lifeless body of a man in Palma Bay - the search for his partner continues in the same area. The boat on which they set sail last Saturday was found missing near Sa Dragonera on Monday. The empty boat contained mobile phones and food remains. Later, rescuers found the body of Herrera, a former local retired police officer from Calvià.

Elsewhere, 14 nautical miles (more than 20 km) northwest of the rocky island of Sa Dragonera, divers almost simultaneously discovered another body, which was already heavily decomposed. Authorities do not believe it is Angelita Silva de Souza. Instead, they suspect it may be the body of a migrant who died in a boat accident.

For reference

Earlier, UNN reported that a 27-year-old French citizen went missing in the mountain region of Ukraine.

Six tourists have died in Greece since the beginning of June due to an abnormal heat, with temperatures exceeding 40°C.

Horror in a stormy sea: passengers of the cruise ship “Crown Princess” injured after a storm off New Zealandr03.03.25, 14:58 • 25490 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
Spain
