Horror in a stormy sea: passengers of the cruise ship “Crown Princess” injured after a storm off New Zealandr
The cruise ship Crown Princess with 3,100 passengers was caught in a severe storm near Milford Sound. As a result of the ship's tilting, 16 people were injured, but the liner continued its planned trip.
“The Crown Princess, which can accommodate 3,100 passengers on board, had a rough experience during a tour of New Zealand. At least 16 people were injured after the ship capsized during a storm.
The cruise ship “Crown Princess”, which was making a 14-day round trip cruise from Sydney (Australia), was near Milford Sound in southwestern New Zealand on February 25. There, the ship was caught in a strong storm and began to tilt.
While in Fiordland, New Zealand, the Crown Princess encountered strong winds during a course change, causing the ship to briefly deviate from its normal course before stabilizing
The ship can accommodate 3,100 passengers. During the incident, 1,200 crew members were forced to take emergency care of travelers on the cruise ship.
Our crew responded quickly to rectify the situation and at no time was the safety of the vessel jeopardized
The situation turned out to be extremely difficult.
The footage shows how badly the Crown Princess was battered by the stormy sea and wind. The ship tilted significantly. Pots and pans were flying around the galley, trays of food were overturned. Dishes broke, brown sauce spilled onto the kitchen floor.
The spokesperson added: “We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused and appreciate our guests' understanding. “The Crown Princess remains fully operational and safe, and the voyage has continued as planned.
