Celebrity Cruises is building the world's first methanol-powered cruise ship

The American shipping company Celebrity Cruises has announced a new cruise ship that will be equipped for the first time to run on methanol as a fuel.

The American group Royal Caribbean has announced the construction of an Edge class cruise ship for its subsidiary Celebrity Cruises. This is the sixth cruise ship in the Celebrity Cruises fleet. The unnamed vessel is being built at the French shipyard Chantiers de l'Atlantique and is due to join the fleet in 2028.

Interestingly, for the Edge-class liner project, not only size and splendor will be taken into account, but also more environmentally friendly fuel. The company said that Celebrity Cruises ships will now be distinguished by special applications.

It is indicated that the new vessel will be the first to be equipped to run on methanol as fuel. This requires various technical developments, including the adaptation of engines and bunkers.

For reference

Methanol can be used as an alternative fuel to replace traditional fuels such as gasoline or diesel.

The sixth ship and its predecessor Xcel

Xcel, Celebrity Cruises' 5th liner and the liner announced for 2028 are almost 330 meters long and can accommodate up to 3,248 passengers. Other ships of the company also belong to the Edge-class: “Celebrity Apex, Celebrity Beyond and Celebrity Ascent.

Recall

