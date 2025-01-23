ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 84975 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 100089 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 108011 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 110903 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 131436 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103734 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 135271 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103775 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113434 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116994 views

Celebrity Cruises is building the world's first methanol-powered cruise ship

Celebrity Cruises is building the world's first methanol-powered cruise ship

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 107487 views

Celebrity Cruises has announced the sixth Edge class cruise ship, which will run on methanol for the first time. The 330-meter-long vessel with a capacity of 3,248 passengers will join the fleet in 2028.

The American shipping company Celebrity Cruises has announced a new cruise ship that will be equipped for the first time to run on methanol as a fuel.

Transmits to UNN with reference to Marine Meret.

The American group Royal Caribbean has announced the construction of an Edge class cruise ship for its subsidiary Celebrity Cruises. This is the sixth cruise ship in the Celebrity Cruises fleet. The unnamed vessel is being built at the French shipyard Chantiers de l'Atlantique and is due to join the fleet in 2028.

Interestingly, for the Edge-class liner project, not only size and splendor will be taken into account, but also more environmentally friendly fuel. The company said that Celebrity Cruises ships will now be distinguished by special applications.

It is indicated that the new vessel will be the first to be equipped to run on methanol as fuel. This requires various technical developments, including the adaptation of engines and bunkers.

For reference

Methanol can be used as an alternative fuel to replace traditional fuels such as gasoline or diesel.

Image

The sixth ship and its predecessor Xcel

Xcel, Celebrity Cruises' 5th liner and the liner announced for 2028 are almost 330 meters long and can accommodate up to 3,248 passengers. Other ships of the company also belong to the Edge-class: “Celebrity Apex, Celebrity Beyond and Celebrity Ascent.

Recall

The cruise line Villa Vie Residences has introduced “Skip Forward” packages offering a four-year voyage aboard the Villa Vie Odyssey for those who want to wait out Donald Trump's presidency by visiting 140 countries on all continents.

