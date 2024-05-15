Mykolaiv: three injured reported as a result of Russian strike
Kyiv • UNN
Three people sustained moderate injuries as a result of enemy shelling after the explosions heard in Mykolaiv today.
Three people sustained moderate injuries as a result of enemy shelling after explosions heard in Mykolaiv today, said Vitaliy Kim, head of the Mykolaiv RMA, on Wednesday, UNN reports.
