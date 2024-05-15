Explosions in Mykolaiv: Head of RMA reports two hits
Kyiv • UNN
Two explosions occurred in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, according to the head of the regional military administration. He called for maximum attention.
In Mykolaiv, two hits were recorded after explosions heard by residents, said RMA head Vitaliy Kim, reports UNN.
"2 arrivals. Maximum attention," Kim wrote on Telegram.
Earlier, the Air Force warned of the threat of ballistic missile attacks from the south in areas where air alert has been declared.