Mykhailo Fedorov to meet with NATO defense ministers to discuss strengthening support for Ukraine – Rutte

Tomorrow, February 12, Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov will take part in a meeting of NATO defense ministers, where the key topics will be further military support for Ukraine, increasing its effectiveness, and strengthening collective security in Europe. This was stated by NATO Secretary General Marco Rutte during a press conference after the meeting of the Alliance's foreign ministers, reports UNN.

According to Rutte, the meeting of defense ministers will take place ahead of the NATO summit, which is scheduled in Turkey in less than five months. He reminded that the allies have already made historic decisions to strengthen the Alliance, including agreeing to gradually increase defense spending to 5% of GDP by 2035 and significantly increase the capabilities of the defense industry.

The European Union will also be represented at the meeting of defense ministers. Rutte emphasized that the EU is a key partner of NATO, and cooperation between the two structures, particularly in matters of supporting Ukraine, is crucial for common security.

In addition, the ministers will discuss strengthening deterrence and defense within the Alliance. Throughout 2025, NATO countries strengthened the protection of critical underwater infrastructure in the Baltic Sea as part of the Baltic Sentry initiative, and also increased vigilance on the eastern flank through the Eastern Sentry mission.

Rutte emphasized that the Alliance will continue to act together, distributing responsibility among allies and involving new members in leadership roles to ensure stability and security in the Euro-Atlantic area.

The Secretary General stressed that investments in the defense sector are already growing by tens of billions of euros. As an example, he cited Germany, which plans to spend 152 billion euros on defense by 2029 – more than twice as much as in 2021.