Zelenskyy named territories as a matter for future negotiations with the US, expects a meeting on "Tuesday or Wednesday"
01:50 PM • 7282 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspended
11:56 AM • 10289 views
European Parliament approves €90 billion loan for Ukraine
Exclusive
09:46 AM • 14380 views
Psychologist explained how the concept of five love languages works in relationships
Exclusive
February 11, 09:00 AM • 25224 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
February 11, 06:59 AM • 22563 views
Zelenskyy to announce plan for elections and referendum on February 24 - FT
February 10, 10:52 PM • 37046 views
In Kharkiv region, three small children and a man died under the rubble after a Russian strike
February 10, 08:12 PM • 37585 views
Does not consider the IOC ban justified: Heraskevych stated that he will not give up the "helmet of memory" at the 2026 OlympicsPhoto
February 10, 05:38 PM • 33066 views
Ukrainians aged 60 and over are allowed to serve under contract. Zelenskyy signed a decree
February 10, 05:08 PM • 32484 views
Currently, no one can make a decision regarding the refund of funds paid to the family of a fighter who was considered dead - Lubinets
Exclusives
The Diplomat

Mykhailo Fedorov to meet with NATO defense ministers to discuss strengthening support for Ukraine – Rutte

Kyiv • UNN

 • 226 views

On February 12, Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov will participate in a meeting of NATO defense ministers. They will discuss military support for Ukraine and strengthening collective security in Europe.

Mykhailo Fedorov to meet with NATO defense ministers to discuss strengthening support for Ukraine – Rutte

Tomorrow, February 12, Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov will take part in a meeting of NATO defense ministers, where the key topics will be further military support for Ukraine, increasing its effectiveness, and strengthening collective security in Europe. This was stated by NATO Secretary General Marco Rutte during a press conference after the meeting of the Alliance's foreign ministers, reports UNN.

Details

According to Rutte, the meeting of defense ministers will take place ahead of the NATO summit, which is scheduled in Turkey in less than five months. He reminded that the allies have already made historic decisions to strengthen the Alliance, including agreeing to gradually increase defense spending to 5% of GDP by 2035 and significantly increase the capabilities of the defense industry.

The European Union will also be represented at the meeting of defense ministers. Rutte emphasized that the EU is a key partner of NATO, and cooperation between the two structures, particularly in matters of supporting Ukraine, is crucial for common security.

In addition, the ministers will discuss strengthening deterrence and defense within the Alliance. Throughout 2025, NATO countries strengthened the protection of critical underwater infrastructure in the Baltic Sea as part of the Baltic Sentry initiative, and also increased vigilance on the eastern flank through the Eastern Sentry mission.

Rutte emphasized that the Alliance will continue to act together, distributing responsibility among allies and involving new members in leadership roles to ensure stability and security in the Euro-Atlantic area.

Recall

The Secretary General stressed that investments in the defense sector are already growing by tens of billions of euros. As an example, he cited Germany, which plans to spend 152 billion euros on defense by 2029 – more than twice as much as in 2021.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

Politics
State budget
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Mark Rutte
Mykhailo Fedorov
NATO
European Union
Germany
Turkey