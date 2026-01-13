$43.260.18
Medvedchuk's yacht: The Prosecutor General's Office announced its position on the arrest and sale of the asset
02:15 PM • 11111 views
Fuel excise tax hike from January 1: expert answers whether to expect price increases for gasoline, diesel, and gas
02:07 PM • 14512 views
Heating problems in the Rada: MPs talk about working conditions
12:46 PM • 22236 views
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinicPhoto
January 13, 08:22 AM • 20640 views
General Staff confirms drone factory hit in Taganrog, Russia, and enemy targets in occupied territories
January 13, 07:21 AM • 24586 views
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: teenager charged with suspicion
January 12, 07:13 PM • 32626 views
Zelenskyy: Russia is preparing a new massive strike, wants to use frosts for maximum damage
January 12, 06:47 PM • 49104 views
Documents for signing with the Trump team are practically ready, meeting schedules are being coordinated – ZelenskyyVideo
January 12, 05:49 PM • 37010 views
Are large supermarkets closing in Kyiv due to prolonged outages? What do retail chains say?
January 12, 04:29 PM • 34379 views
Political instability in the world: international law is collapsing, and силові методи (forceful methods) are becoming the main argument
Must report to the police daily: owner of Swiss bar where 40 people died released

Kyiv • UNN

 • 68 views

Swiss authorities released the co-owner of the Crans-Montana bar, where 40 people died in a fire, after he submitted documents. Jacques Moretti, head of Le Constellation, must report to the police daily and post bail.

Must report to the police daily: owner of Swiss bar where 40 people died released

Swiss authorities have agreed to release the co-owner of the Crans-Montana bar, where 40 people died in a fire early on New Year's Day, after he hands over all his documents to prevent him from fleeing the country during a criminal investigation, UNN reports with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

Corsican Jacques Moretti, who ran Le Constellation with his wife Jessica, was detained after questioning by prosecutors on Friday. The court of the local canton of Valais ruled on Tuesday that he must also report daily to the police station and post bail, the amount of which is still being determined.

Owner of Swiss bar where dozens died on New Year's Eve arrested09.01.26, 19:26 • 3901 view

"All defendants are presumed innocent until a conviction becomes final," the court said. "Therefore, a fundamental principle of Swiss criminal procedure is that the defendant remains free until trial," the court said, especially given that Valais prosecutors did not request his detention.

Attention in the ongoing criminal investigation into one of Switzerland's worst tragedies is focused on the couple and their management of the bar. According to the prosecutor, a service door that could have offered a second evacuation route in the bar was locked at the time of the incident, Swiss broadcaster RTS reported.

According to prosecutors, the fire was likely caused by sparklers held aloft in champagne bottles, igniting flammable foam. Jacques Moretti bought the soundproofing foam at a hardware store and attached it to the bar's ceiling himself, RTS reported.

All 40 victims of the bar fire at the ski resort in Switzerland identified04.01.26, 21:53 • 3963 views

Antonina Tumanova

New Year
Marriage
Bloomberg L.P.
Switzerland