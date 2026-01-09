Owner of Swiss bar where dozens died on New Year's Eve arrested

$42.990.27
50.180.25
ukenru
03:56 PM • 3816 views
Fedorov and Shmyhal's resignation letters submitted to the Rada
02:55 PM • 10493 views
Traffic restrictions on a number of routes lifted: current situation on the roads
02:44 PM • 12435 views
Ukraine granted lithium mining rights to Trump's friend - NYT
01:30 PM • 12621 views
Inflation slowed to 8% over the year: what prices increased and what became cheaperPhoto
Exclusive
01:30 PM • 14406 views
Profiting from death: could data of deceased Odrex patients become a commodity?
01:24 PM • 11245 views
Next 'Ramstein' meeting to be held in February - Shmyhal
Exclusive
12:35 PM • 11589 views
Draining water from heating systems of residential buildings in Kyiv: expert explains why it is necessary
12:10 PM • 7914 views
If there is a corresponding signal: Sybiha stated that the Ukrainian delegation is ready to arrive in the US for negotiations
11:53 AM • 12414 views
SBU shows fragments of "Oreshnik" missile used by Russia to attack Lviv regionPhotoVideo
Exclusive
11:31 AM • 13248 views
The Ministry of Health inspected two more firms to which the scandalous Odrex clinic is registered
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−8°
4.8m/s
79%
734mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
NASA prematurely brings 4 astronauts back from ISS due to medical issuesJanuary 9, 07:49 AM • 4502 views
Russian attack on Kyiv: 25 injured, one of the embassies damagedPhotoJanuary 9, 07:59 AM • 4884 views
Prosecutor General Kravchenko: scheme with unsuitable mines for the Armed Forces of Ukraine exposed, amounting to UAH 3 billion, 10 suspects, 4 detainedVideoJanuary 9, 08:12 AM • 7926 views
Czech Foreign Minister arrives in Ukraine amid Russian missile strikes: first statementsJanuary 9, 09:56 AM • 26613 views
The evacuation of the heroes lasted two weeks: border guards "Pastor" and "Korea" held positions for 131 days without rotation01:57 PM • 4594 views
Publications
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variationPhotoJanuary 8, 06:39 PM • 54885 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war electionsJanuary 8, 05:08 PM • 83261 views
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinicJanuary 8, 03:30 PM • 57485 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 80102 views
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connectedJanuary 7, 12:23 PM • 105557 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kyrylo Budanov
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Lviv
Odesa
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 56961 views
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 59479 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 81236 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 99701 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 140345 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
Social network
Film
"Kalibr" (missile family)

Owner of Swiss bar where dozens died on New Year's Eve arrested

Kyiv • UNN

 • 46 views

Jacques Moretti, owner of the Swiss bar Le Constellation, has been arrested following a fire that killed 40 people. His wife has been placed under house arrest, and the prosecutor's office is investigating a case of negligent homicide.

Owner of Swiss bar where dozens died on New Year's Eve arrested

The owner of a Swiss bar where 40 people died in a New Year's Eve fire has been arrested, UNN reports with reference to Sky News.

Details

As Sky News learned, Jacques Moretti, manager of the Le Constellation bar in Crans-Montana, where 40 people died in a New Year's Eve fire, was arrested on the orders of the Swiss prosecutor's office.

The arrest was made due to a "potential flight risk," the publication reports.

The prosecutor's office is investigating the actions of the French owners of the Le Constellation bar on suspicion of committing crimes, including negligent homicide.

Several victims' families have filed lawsuits over the bar fire in Crans-Montana.

Additionally

Subsequently, Jacques Moretti was taken into custody after a hearing at the prosecutor's office in the Swiss city of Sion this morning.

He and his wife Jessica Moretti, co-owner of the bar, did not answer journalists' questions outside, but expressed their sorrow over the fire and stated that they would cooperate fully.

It also became known to the media that Jessica Moretti, co-owner of Le Constellation, was placed under house arrest.

Switzerland declares five-day mourning period after bar fire at Crans-Montana resort02.01.26, 09:26 • 4212 views

The chief prosecutor of the Valais region confirmed that the prosecutor's office requested Jacques Moretti's detention until trial.

Béatrice Pilloud stated that the request was necessary to prevent a "flight risk."

Under Swiss law, a person under investigation remains in custody until a separate court makes a decision within 48 hours.

All 40 victims of the bar fire at the ski resort in Switzerland identified04.01.26, 21:53 • 3917 views

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
New Year
Switzerland