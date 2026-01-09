Owner of Swiss bar where dozens died on New Year's Eve arrested

The owner of a Swiss bar where 40 people died in a New Year's Eve fire has been arrested, UNN reports with reference to Sky News.

Details

As Sky News learned, Jacques Moretti, manager of the Le Constellation bar in Crans-Montana, where 40 people died in a New Year's Eve fire, was arrested on the orders of the Swiss prosecutor's office.

The arrest was made due to a "potential flight risk," the publication reports.

The prosecutor's office is investigating the actions of the French owners of the Le Constellation bar on suspicion of committing crimes, including negligent homicide.

Several victims' families have filed lawsuits over the bar fire in Crans-Montana.

Additionally

Subsequently, Jacques Moretti was taken into custody after a hearing at the prosecutor's office in the Swiss city of Sion this morning.

He and his wife Jessica Moretti, co-owner of the bar, did not answer journalists' questions outside, but expressed their sorrow over the fire and stated that they would cooperate fully.

It also became known to the media that Jessica Moretti, co-owner of Le Constellation, was placed under house arrest.

The chief prosecutor of the Valais region confirmed that the prosecutor's office requested Jacques Moretti's detention until trial.

Béatrice Pilloud stated that the request was necessary to prevent a "flight risk."

Under Swiss law, a person under investigation remains in custody until a separate court makes a decision within 48 hours.

