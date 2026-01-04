$42.170.00
The New York Times

All 40 victims of the bar fire at the ski resort in Switzerland identified

Kyiv • UNN

 • 350 views

All 40 victims of the fire at a bar in the Crans-Montana ski resort in Switzerland have been identified, and their families have been notified. A criminal investigation has been launched against the bar's management for involuntary manslaughter, bodily harm, and negligent arson.

All 40 victims of the bar fire at the ski resort in Switzerland identified
Keystone-SDA

40 victims of the fire in a bar at the ski resort in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, have been identified and their families notified, RTS reports, citing local police, writes UNN.

Details

All victims of the Crans-Montana fire have been identified, Valais cantonal police commander Frédéric Gisler told RTS on Sunday. Families, as stated, have been notified.

The last 16 victims, who had not been previously identified, are two 15-year-old Swiss girls, a 22-year-old Swiss woman, a 24-year-old woman with dual citizenship (Swiss/French), a 16-year-old Italian girl, a 15-year-old Italian girl, a 16-year-old Italian boy, a 22-year-old Portuguese woman, a 17-year-old Belgian girl, a 33-year-old French woman, a 26-year-old French woman, a 23-year-old French man, a 20-year-old French man, a 17-year-old French boy, a 14-year-old French boy, and a 15-year-old boy with triple citizenship (French/Israeli/British), according to a police statement.

"All 40 people who died in the New Year's fire have already been identified," the report says.

A criminal investigation has been launched against the managers of the "Le Constellation" bar after the tragedy (40 dead and 119 injured), the Valais cantonal police and prosecutor's office announced in a joint statement on Saturday. The couple has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, negligent bodily harm, and negligent arson.

Julia Shramko

