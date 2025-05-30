$41.530.06
Musk will continue to work as an informal advisor to the Trump administration - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 366 views

Billionaire Elon Musk is leaving his position in the US government, but will be an informal advisor to Trump. A press conference is expected in the Oval Office.

Musk will continue to work as an informal advisor to the Trump administration - media

Against the background of the decision of American billionaire Elon Musk to leave the post of head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) of the United States, a high-ranking official of the administration of US President Donald Trump announced that he will continue to work as an unofficial advisor to the president and may potentially attend White House meetings in the future. This is reported by UNN with reference to ABC News.

Details

Although White House officials insist that Musk and Trump parted on good terms, it is noteworthy that the president did not comment on Musk's dismissal in any way, especially after his frank comments about the president's agenda and policies.

White House officials were disappointed by Musk's comments on what Trump calls his "big, beautiful bill," which came a day before Musk announced he was officially leaving the administration, sources familiar with the situation told ABC News.

Meanwhile, the US presidential administration announced that Trump and Musk will hold a press conference in the Oval Office today.

Let us remind you

Earlier, American billionaire, head of Tesla and SpaceX Elon Musk announced that he is leaving his post, which he held in the administration of US President Donald Trump.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

