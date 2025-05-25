Elon Musk returns to Tesla and Space X: The Washington Post names the reason

American billionaire, head of the U.S. Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) Elon Musk has decided to step away from politics and return to managing Tesla and Space X. This was reported by UNN referring to The Washington Post.

Details

According to the publication, Musk spent at least $288 million on Donald Trump's 2024 election campaign. But Musk's enthusiasm has waned somewhat - according to journalists, he did not expect so much criticism of himself, as well as of the companies he manages. In addition, there were arson attacks on Tesla cars.

In addition, Elon Musk is concerned about the safety of his family. Because of this, he wants to focus more on work related to Tesla and Space X.

Additionally

Recently, Elon Musk gave a long and emotional interview to Bloomberg News. During the interview, he displayed strange behavior, abruptly interrupted the moderator, and avoided answering uncomfortable questions.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that Elon Musk, who spent about $300 million to support Donald Trump's presidential campaign, announced plans to significantly reduce political spending.