Elon Musk returns to Tesla and Space X: The Washington Post names the reason

$41.500.00
46.930.00
ukenru
Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch
May 24, 04:10 PM • 130296 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 10:54 AM • 136459 views

President Zelenskyy announced the second day of the exchange in the "1000 for 1000" format: 307 more Ukrainian defenders are home.

May 24, 08:00 AM • 200767 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

Exclusive
May 23, 02:43 PM • 253246 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

May 23, 02:05 PM • 162608 views

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

May 23, 12:17 PM • 104380 views

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

May 23, 11:54 AM • 102861 views

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa

Exclusive
May 23, 11:31 AM • 73634 views

The National Police has strengthened security measures near departments to counter terrorist attacks

Exclusive
May 23, 10:55 AM • 56636 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, who ignored two court hearings due to a trip abroad, did not receive permission for it - SAP

May 23, 09:52 AM • 54377 views

Trump announced the completion of a major prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
2m/s
74%
746mm
Popular news

America's silence, the silence of others in the world only encourages Putin: Zelenskyy reacted to the night attack by the Russian Federation on Ukrainian cities

May 25, 07:51 AM • 13355 views

Occupants Damaged the Premises of the Largest Customer Service Center in Mykolaiv Oblast - Kravchenko

May 25, 09:42 AM • 23695 views

Miley Cyrus confessed how filming the video on the Walk of Fame ended for her in intensive care

May 25, 10:11 AM • 79345 views

The Defense Forces are replenishing the “exchange fund” with Russian soldiers and officers - General Staff

02:12 PM • 5684 views

Chinese weapon breakthrough: electromagnetic rifle makes 3000 shots per minute

02:54 PM • 20125 views
Publications

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM • 200767 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

May 23, 02:43 PM • 253246 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 257455 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 349637 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

May 22, 01:44 PM • 429729 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Marco Rubio

Yurii Ihnat

Maroš Šefčovič

Antonio Tajani

Olena Zelenska

Actual places

Kyiv

China

Donetsk Oblast

Kherson Oblast

Kharkiv Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Miley Cyrus confessed how filming the video on the Walk of Fame ended for her in intensive care

May 25, 10:11 AM • 79410 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 04:10 PM • 130296 views

Billy Joel Diagnosed with Rare Brain Condition, Concerts Canceled

May 23, 07:29 PM • 47156 views

The second part of "The Devil Wears Prada" is expected to be released on May 1, 2026

May 23, 06:15 PM • 45289 views

Stork Hritzko threw the weakest stork chick out of the nest: what is the condition of the baby

May 23, 05:58 PM • 50291 views
Actual

The Guardian

9K720 Iskander

Financial Times

Facebook

MIM-104 Patriot

Elon Musk returns to Tesla and Space X: The Washington Post names the reason

Kyiv • UNN

 • 552 views

Billionaire Elon Musk, the head of DOGE, decided to step away from politics after criticism and arson of Tesla. He plans to focus again on managing Tesla and Space X due to concerns about his family.

Elon Musk returns to Tesla and Space X: The Washington Post names the reason

American billionaire, head of the U.S. Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) Elon Musk has decided to step away from politics and return to managing Tesla and Space X. This was reported by UNN referring to The Washington Post.

Details

According to the publication, Musk spent at least $288 million on Donald Trump's 2024 election campaign. But Musk's enthusiasm has waned somewhat - according to journalists, he did not expect so much criticism of himself, as well as of the companies he manages. In addition, there were arson attacks on Tesla cars.

In addition, Elon Musk is concerned about the safety of his family. Because of this, he wants to focus more on work related to Tesla and Space X.

Additionally

Recently, Elon Musk gave a long and emotional interview to Bloomberg News. During the interview, he displayed strange behavior, abruptly interrupted the moderator, and avoided answering uncomfortable questions.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that Elon Musk, who spent about $300 million to support Donald Trump's presidential campaign, announced plans to significantly reduce political spending.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyPoliticsNews of the WorldTechnologies
Bloomberg News
SpaceX
The Washington Post
Tesla, Inc.
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
Brent
$64.89
Bitcoin
$107,177.10
S&P 500
$5,819.27
Tesla
$341.00
Газ TTF
$36.45
Золото
$3,360.50
Ethereum
$2,513.71