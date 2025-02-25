Musk will attend a meeting of the US Cabinet of Ministers on February 26

Billionaire Elon Musk, head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), will attend a meeting of the US Cabinet of Ministers on Wednesday, February 26. It is assumed that the activities of DOGE will be discussed. This was reported by ABC News, according to UNN.

In addition, the meeting will be attended by US President Donald Trump.

The entire administration will be present tomorrow to talk about DOGE's efforts and how all Cabinet Secretaries are identifying waste, fraud and abuse in their departments - said White House Press Secretary Caroline Leavitt.

Odious DOGE

As a reminder, DOGE has laid off thousands of civil servants in recent weeks as part of cost-cutting measures.

In response to Musk's demand that federal employees summarize their accomplishments for the week, threatening to fire them, Trump administration officials refused to comply with the order, pointing to violations of procedures and threats to confidentiality.

Earlier, Donald Trump called on Elon Musk to be more aggressive in his efforts to shrink the federal government, despite the uproar over the firings and drastic spending cuts.