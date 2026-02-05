Musk urged users in Ukraine to register Starlink terminals

$43.170.02
51.030.08
ukenru
07:22 AM • 3202 views
Second day of negotiations involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia has begun in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
February 4, 09:10 PM • 14472 views
Ukraine lost 55,000 soldiers in the war against Russia - Zelenskyy
February 4, 08:17 PM • 25022 views
There is a risk that power outage schedules may worsen - Shmyhal
February 4, 07:40 PM • 19855 views
International Criminal Court receives request to arrest Russian officials for strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure - Media
February 4, 06:32 PM • 19518 views
Zelenskyy announced a prisoner exchange in the near future
February 4, 04:19 PM • 19891 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares report for Zelensky after meeting in Abu Dhabi: Umerov called the work "productive" and revealed details
February 4, 03:42 PM • 18630 views
EU approves legal framework for €90 billion loan to Ukraine: sets limits for military procurement from third countries
Exclusive
February 4, 03:39 PM • 15265 views
Oncology is not a death sentence: on World Cancer Day, doctors remind everyone what they should know about the disease
February 4, 03:02 PM • 13812 views
Ukrainian side confirmed the completion of the first day of negotiations in Abu Dhabi: continuation is planned for tomorrow
February 4, 10:29 AM • 20219 views
"Steel Porcupine": Politico learns about Ukraine's "Plan B" for post-war defense if security guarantees prove futile
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−7°
4.9m/s
87%
751mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Anomalous frosts in New York: the number of homeless victims has risen to 17February 4, 10:49 PM • 9844 views
Princess of Wales confirms new family member: Kate and William have a puppyFebruary 4, 11:05 PM • 16973 views
Russia attacks Kyiv region with drones: one person injured in Vyshhorod districtFebruary 5, 12:59 AM • 10512 views
Silver plummets again: 17% drop negates market recovery attempts; gold also fallsPhoto05:01 AM • 4200 views
Russian drone attack on Kyiv: high-rise buildings damaged, casualties reportedPhoto05:37 AM • 6618 views
Publications
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blockingFebruary 4, 11:15 AM • 39802 views
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"February 3, 02:37 PM • 70410 views
Pressure on strategic business: what is behind the cases against Roman Mileshko's airline groupFebruary 3, 02:17 PM • 70745 views
Violation of military rights: where and with what complaints can one turn toFebruary 3, 06:30 AM • 109873 views
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideoFebruary 2, 06:38 PM • 116362 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Jeffrey Epstein
Elon Musk
J. D. Vance
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Abu Dhabi
France
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Princess of Wales confirms new family member: Kate and William have a puppyFebruary 4, 11:05 PM • 17023 views
Violet Bridgerton's Corset: Costume Designer Reveals Details of CreationVideoFebruary 4, 07:58 PM • 10272 views
Melovin's burning piano, Jamala's magical tree, and Ziferblat's prayer bird: how much Ukrainian artists' Eurovision trips costVideoFebruary 4, 06:16 PM • 10210 views
"I burst into tears": Natalia Mohylevska responded to criticism regarding the upbringing of her daughtersPhotoFebruary 4, 05:19 PM • 13267 views
McG's Film with Chris Pratt Reveals Release Date and First StillsPhotoFebruary 4, 04:32 PM • 11617 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Heating
Film

Musk urged users in Ukraine to register Starlink terminals

Kyiv • UNN

 • 232 views

Elon Musk emphasized the importance of registering Starlink terminals in Ukraine. This is due to the verification of terminals for defense purposes and to prevent their use by Russians.

Musk urged users in Ukraine to register Starlink terminals

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk stated the importance for users of high-speed internet from space Starlink in Ukraine to register their terminals, writes UNN.

It is important to register your Starlink terminal if you are in Ukraine

- Musk wrote on X.

He was responding to a message from SpaceX Vice President of Business Operations Lauren Dreyer with instructions on how to register terminals.

Dreyer shared the instructions in response to a post by Minister of Defense Mykhailo Fedorov, where he wrote about the start of terminal verification in Ukraine.

Addition

Ukraine has launched the registration of Starlink terminals through a "whitelist" in response to their use by Russians.

Earlier, Fedorov emphasized the importance of verifying all Starlink terminals for defense purposes and explained how to do it. The minister urged commanders of all levels in the military to organize the verification of Starlink terminals to ensure the continuity and stability of communication.

Julia Shramko

SocietyTechnologies
Technology
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Social network
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Starlink
Mykhailo Fedorov
SpaceX
Elon Musk
Ukraine