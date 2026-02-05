Musk urged users in Ukraine to register Starlink terminals

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk stated the importance for users of high-speed internet from space Starlink in Ukraine to register their terminals, writes UNN.

It is important to register your Starlink terminal if you are in Ukraine - Musk wrote on X.

He was responding to a message from SpaceX Vice President of Business Operations Lauren Dreyer with instructions on how to register terminals.

Dreyer shared the instructions in response to a post by Minister of Defense Mykhailo Fedorov, where he wrote about the start of terminal verification in Ukraine.

Addition

Ukraine has launched the registration of Starlink terminals through a "whitelist" in response to their use by Russians.

Earlier, Fedorov emphasized the importance of verifying all Starlink terminals for defense purposes and explained how to do it. The minister urged commanders of all levels in the military to organize the verification of Starlink terminals to ensure the continuity and stability of communication.