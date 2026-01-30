$42.850.08
Ukraine and Russia came “very close to a deal” - Trump
If there was no heating, there will be no bill: Ukraine will automatically recalculate utility payments
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
"All these videos are 'Hollywood': the Southern Defense Forces denied the capture of Ternuvate, Richne, and Zlahoda
What business expects and whether a productive dialogue with government agencies is possible: answered by the American Chamber of Commerce
Highly lethal Nipah virus spreads across Asia: what is this infection and is there a threat to Ukraine
Did they not find anything, or did they not want to find anything? The Ministry of Health stated that two companies associated with the scandalous Odrex clinic successfully passed the inspection
Zelenskyy: no strikes on energy at night, but Russia reoriented attacks on logistics, damaged warehouses of an American company
Mummified body of a man found during renovation in Kyiv: he had been locked in an apartment for years
Train traffic between Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia restricted due to Russian attacks - Ukrzaliznytsia
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Musk responded to Fedorov's request regarding the use of Starlink on Russian UAVs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 450 views

Elon Musk responded to the request of Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov regarding the use of Starlink on Russian UAVs. Ukrainian specialists discovered a Starlink terminal on a Russian BM-35 drone.

Musk responded to Fedorov's request regarding the use of Starlink on Russian UAVs

Billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk responded to Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov's request regarding the use of Starlink on Russian UAVs, writing: "You're welcome." This is reported by UNN with reference to Musk's tweet on the X social network.

Details

"You're welcome," Musk wrote, responding to Fedorov's post.

Addition

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine promptly contacted SpaceX to resolve the issue of Starlink's use on Russian drones. Mykhailo Fedorov thanked Elon Musk for his quick response and for starting work on the situation.

Recently, Ukrainian specialists discovered a Starlink terminal on board a downed Russian BM-35 drone. This allows operators to control the device over long distances, making it almost invulnerable to electronic warfare.

At the same time, the integration of SpaceX satellite communications into the drone's design allows operators to control the device in real time over vast distances. The main problem is that such drones become almost invulnerable to standard electronic warfare systems.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

