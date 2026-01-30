Musk responded to Fedorov's request regarding the use of Starlink on Russian UAVs

Billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk responded to Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov's request regarding the use of Starlink on Russian UAVs, writing: "You're welcome." This is reported by UNN with reference to Musk's tweet on the X social network.

Details

"You're welcome," Musk wrote, responding to Fedorov's post.

Addition

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine promptly contacted SpaceX to resolve the issue of Starlink's use on Russian drones. Mykhailo Fedorov thanked Elon Musk for his quick response and for starting work on the situation.

Recently, Ukrainian specialists discovered a Starlink terminal on board a downed Russian BM-35 drone. This allows operators to control the device over long distances, making it almost invulnerable to electronic warfare.

At the same time, the integration of SpaceX satellite communications into the drone's design allows operators to control the device in real time over vast distances. The main problem is that such drones become almost invulnerable to standard electronic warfare systems.