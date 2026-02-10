Musk announced the construction of a self-sufficient city on the Moon instead of colonizing Mars

$43.050.09
50.760.13
ukenru
10:01 PM • 4992 views
Heraskevych reminded the world about athletes killed by Russia with portraits on his helmet: Zelenskyy thanked the Ukrainian athlete
February 9, 08:00 PM • 11440 views
EU prepares sanctions against Georgian and Indonesian ports for cooperation with Russia's "shadow fleet" - media
February 9, 07:32 PM • 12258 views
Tuesday and Wednesday, due to low temperatures, will proceed according to complex schedules - Shmyhal
February 9, 06:49 PM • 12611 views
Zelenskyy stated that documents on security guarantees are ready
February 9, 06:25 PM • 12903 views
EU prepares a range of options for enshrining Ukraine's membership in a future peace agreement - Media
Exclusive
February 9, 04:18 PM • 14490 views
Kyiv received 9 MW of backup power capacity: what does this give the city and how long will it last?
Exclusive
February 9, 03:20 PM • 16514 views
Antidepressants without myths: what kind of medication it is, who really needs it, and why you shouldn't be afraid of it
February 9, 08:22 AM • 27621 views
Coming night in Ukraine seems to end the period of "fierce cold" - meteorologist
February 9, 07:43 AM • 44413 views
EU prepares for busy diplomatic week with leaders' meeting, Fedorov and Zelenskyy - Politico
February 8, 07:59 PM • 42999 views
Ternuvate is ours: Ukrainian military cleared the village in Zaporizhzhia direction from occupiersVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−17°
1.1m/s
82%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Zelenskyy announced new programs to support people and communities: what to expect for private homeownersFebruary 9, 06:14 PM • 4114 views
NATO prepares to launch military mission in Arctic in coming days - ReutersFebruary 9, 06:18 PM • 3140 views
The crew of a Ukrainian Mi-24 died during a combat missionFebruary 9, 06:35 PM • 5154 views
Occupiers urgently supply satellite Internet to the front to replace Starlink - "Flash"February 9, 06:39 PM • 7420 views
Kyiv region operates a "generator facility" with a total capacity of over 100 MW - OVAFebruary 9, 08:51 PM • 4330 views
Publications
Defence City operates in Ukraine: first resident, tax benefits, and pitfallsFebruary 9, 02:55 PM • 18734 views
The NHSSU has once again signed a contract with the scandalous Odrex clinic: what are the risks for patients?February 9, 12:30 PM • 26858 views
Floral symbolism – how to choose a meaningful bouquet for Valentine's DayPhotoFebruary 8, 07:00 AM • 65571 views
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideasPhotoFebruary 7, 07:00 AM • 87066 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 102979 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
J. D. Vance
Nikol Pashinyan
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Greenland
Kharkiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"This is my sin": Liliya Sandulesa spoke about pregnancy with Ivo Bobul and abortionFebruary 9, 05:00 PM • 8624 views
"The Mandalorian & Grogu" returns: Lucasfilm unveiled a new teaser during the Super BowlVideoFebruary 9, 03:48 PM • 11137 views
Penisgate at the 2026 Olympics: amid WADA investigation, experts reveal risks of hyaluronic acid injections into genitalsFebruary 9, 03:11 PM • 11759 views
Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl, Trump called the show a "slap in the face to the country"PhotoVideoFebruary 9, 06:52 AM • 37973 views
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 40814 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Film
Starlink

Musk announced the construction of a self-sufficient city on the Moon instead of colonizing Mars

Kyiv • UNN

 • 86 views

Elon Musk announced a change in SpaceX's priorities, focusing on creating a self-sufficient city on the Moon. This task is more realistic and faster than colonizing Mars, with the first uncrewed landing in March 2027.

Musk announced the construction of a self-sufficient city on the Moon instead of colonizing Mars

SpaceX founder Elon Musk announced a change in priorities in the space program, focusing main efforts on creating a "self-growing city" on the Moon. The entrepreneur explained that the exploration of Earth's satellite is a much faster and more realistic task that can be accomplished in less than 10 years, while the colonization of Mars will require significantly more time and resources. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The main argument in favor of the Moon was the frequency of possible launches and the short flight distance. According to Musk, the window for flights to Mars opens only once every 26 months, and the journey itself takes half a year, while rockets to the Moon can launch every 10 days and reach their destination in just two days.

NASA selects Axiom Space for fifth private mission to ISS01.02.26, 10:03 • 6227 views

This means we can build a city on the Moon much faster than on Mars. The primary task is to secure the future of civilization, and the Moon is the faster path.

— Musk wrote on the social network X.

The company plans to make its first uncrewed landing on the Moon in March 2027. This decision is also supported by investors, as SpaceX aims to use the lunar base to host energy-efficient space data centers. The company's new focus aligns with the US's ambitions to overtake China in a new space race and return humans to the lunar surface for the first time since the Apollo program.

Mars remains a parallel goal

Despite the shift in focus, Musk assured that SpaceX is not abandoning its plans for Mars, but will implement both projects in parallel. Work on a Martian settlement could begin in 5-7 years, but the status of "priority number one" is currently officially assigned to the Moon.

We will still be working on Mars in parallel, but the critical path to a self-sufficient lunar city is faster.

— added the billionaire.

The reorientation comes as SpaceX prepares for a historic IPO, which could be the world's largest, with an estimated fundraising of up to $50 billion.

NASA postpones astronaut moon mission to March due to fuel leak04.02.26, 03:33 • 4422 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldTechnologies
SpaceX
Reuters
Elon Musk
China
United States