Prosecutors of the Frankivsk District Prosecutor's Office in Lviv have sent an indictment to the court against a 31-year-old resident of the city. He is accused of fatally wounding a serviceman and injuring two others.

Prosecutors of the Frankivsk District Prosecutor's Office have sent an indictment to the court against a 31-year-old resident of Lviv, who is accused of fatally wounding a serviceman and injuring two others. According to the investigation, the incident occurred in early December 2025 in the area of Yefremova Street in Lviv. Around 8:00 PM, servicemen of the Halytskyi-Frankivskyi ORTCC and SP, together with police officers, stopped a man of mobilization age to check his documents - the post states.

According to preliminary information, while in the car with the military, the man pulled out a homemade knife and stabbed one of them in the thigh, and punched another in the face.

The attacker was detained that same evening in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. As a result of a wound to the femoral artery and vein, one serviceman suffered massive blood loss and died in the hospital the next morning - the post states.

The deceased was a combat veteran. He participated in the ATO, and during the full-scale invasion, he served as a signalman and radar station operator. In June 2025, due to health reasons, he was transferred to the TCC and SP.

Two other servicemen sustained chemical burns to their eyes, and one of them suffered facial injuries. The man is charged with intentional grievous bodily harm resulting in the death of the victim, carrying a cold weapon without a legally prescribed permit, and intentional infliction of bodily harm on an official in connection with their official duties - the post states.

On the evening of December 3, 2025, a serviceman of the TCC received a fatal wound in Lviv. The victim was taken to the hospital, but the injury was incompatible with life. He sustained critical damage to the femoral artery and died on the morning of December 4.

The attacker was identified and detained - a knife, which was used to inflict the fatal wound, was found at the scene.

Prosecutors of specialized prosecutor's offices in the defense sector documented dozens of large-scale abuses, detaining 50 people and uncovering over 30 million hryvnias of illicit gains. Systemic schemes of evasion from military service and illegal departure abroad were exposed in seven regions and Kyiv.