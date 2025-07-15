Multiple citizenship, tribunal for the Russian leadership, and lifting the ban on anti-personnel mines: Zelenskyy immediately signed laws

$41.840.05
48.900.06
ukenru
The aviation industry holds the sky: Ukraine can become a technological outpost or lose another strategic sphere
Exclusive
12:51 PM • 14328 views
The aviation industry holds the sky: Ukraine can become a technological outpost or lose another strategic sphere
10:57 AM • 34474 views
How much will studying abroad cost Ukrainians: top 10 foreign universities
10:52 AM • 25351 views
Parliament approved the extension of mobilization - MP
10:23 AM • 42572 views
2.5 million for bribery accused: Ukrainians fund comfort of MP Kuzminykh
Exclusive
July 15, 07:14 AM • 36139 views
Increased pressure from Trump will not affect Putin's plans - political scientist
July 15, 06:35 AM • 81464 views
Personnel reshuffles: MP revealed possible composition of the new Cabinet of Ministers
July 14, 06:23 PM • 67575 views
"Colossal experience will definitely be useful": Zelenskyy hinted at Shmyhal's appointment as Minister of Defense
July 14, 03:55 PM • 94454 views
17 Patriot systems are already being prepared for shipment to Ukraine - Trump
July 14, 03:24 PM • 75598 views
Trump announces 100% tariffs on Russia if no ceasefire agreement in Ukraine within 50 days
July 14, 03:00 PM • 55973 views
To be announced soon: Svyrydenko on proposals for cabinet members
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+29°
3m/s
32%
746mm
Popular news
In Dnipro, houses and a gymnasium were damaged due to a Russian drone attackJuly 15, 05:28 AM • 23218 views
Drones attacked Russian cities of Yelets and Voronezh: Enerhiya plant damagedJuly 15, 05:59 AM • 31145 views
Results of customs searches: inspector from Lviv requested $1600 for unhindered car customs clearanceJuly 15, 07:15 AM • 14208 views
Unreleased Beyoncé music stolen from car during Cowboy Carter tour08:20 AM • 36432 views
The Kremlin commented on Trump's statement regarding strengthening sanctions against the Russian Federation12:44 PM • 11414 views
Publications
The aviation industry holds the sky: Ukraine can become a technological outpost or lose another strategic sphere
Exclusive
12:51 PM • 14342 views
How much will studying abroad cost Ukrainians: top 10 foreign universities10:57 AM • 34489 views
2.5 million for bribery accused: Ukrainians fund comfort of MP Kuzminykh10:23 AM • 42591 views
Personnel reshuffles: MP revealed possible composition of the new Cabinet of MinistersJuly 15, 06:35 AM • 81478 views
This week, Parliament is set to unblock the ARMA reform, which the Duma "fears"July 14, 04:13 PM • 81321 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Boris Pistorius
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Sumy
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Azealia Banks accused Conor McGregor of sexual harassment and published intimate photos of the fighter01:05 PM • 5040 views
Unreleased Beyoncé music stolen from car during Cowboy Carter tour08:20 AM • 36979 views
New "Superman" surpasses "Man of Steel" in box office, despite criticism from MAGA supportersJuly 14, 11:18 AM • 64050 views
18th-century ship found in Dubrovnik during pipeline constructionJuly 13, 10:58 AM • 67491 views
Former British PM installs half-million-pound pool with "invisible" floor at his estateJuly 13, 08:31 AM • 62912 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
TikTok
Instagram
Facebook
Financial Times

Multiple citizenship, tribunal for the Russian leadership, and lifting the ban on anti-personnel mines: Zelenskyy immediately signed laws

Kyiv • UNN

 • 458 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed the law on multiple citizenship, the ratification of the agreement on the establishment of a Special Tribunal regarding Russia's crime of aggression, and the suspension of the Ottawa Convention for Ukraine. These decisions are aimed at strengthening the unity of Ukrainians, punishing Russia, and ensuring parity in defense.

Multiple citizenship, tribunal for the Russian leadership, and lifting the ban on anti-personnel mines: Zelenskyy immediately signed laws

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had immediately signed a number of laws — on multiple citizenship, a special tribunal regarding Russia's crime of aggression against Ukraine, and Ukraine's suspension of the Ottawa Convention on the Prohibition of Anti-Personnel Mines, UNN reports.

Immediately signed the documents transferred from the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine: the law on multiple citizenship, the ratification of the Agreement on the Establishment of a Special Tribunal regarding Russia's crime of aggression against Ukraine, as well as the suspension of the Ottawa Convention on Anti-Personnel Mines for Ukraine. I am grateful to the People's Deputies of Ukraine for supporting these decisions. Each one strengthens Ukraine

- Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

Multiple citizenship

"Thanks to multiple citizenship, we will be able to create more real legal bases for the unity of our entire great nation - millions of Ukrainians on all continents, as well as those representatives of other nations who have linked their fate with Ukraine," the President noted.

Law on multiple citizenship: a certain level of knowledge of Ukrainian is expected for those wishing to become citizens of Ukraine18.06.25, 12:59 • 2166 views

Special Tribunal

"Thanks to the tribunal and cooperation with countries around the world and international organizations, we will be able to ensure the real inevitability of punishment for Russia for the war against Ukraine," the Head of State noted.

Special Tribunal for the Russian leadership: Rada ratified the agreement15.07.25, 12:55 • 3078 views

Lifting the ban on anti-personnel mines

"Thanks to steps regarding the use of certain types of weapons, including anti-personnel mines, we will be able to achieve at least parity in forces and means necessary to protect against Russian aggression," Zelenskyy pointed out.

Ukraine withdraws from anti-personnel mine ban convention: parliament makes decision15.07.25, 13:00 • 3208 views

The President of Ukraine emphasized that "Russia has never been a party to the Ottawa Convention and has never taken honest steps within any policy of arms reduction or humanization of weapons practices."

I instructed government officials to immediately work out and adopt all by-laws for the implementation of these laws. We can already begin to identify the first partner states with which multiple citizenship will be introduced. I expect the government and the Office team to present a schedule for fulfilling the agreements on launching the tribunal. We are also activating defense decisions that will support our warriors

- Zelenskyy pointed out.
Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsOur people abroad
Verkhovna Rada
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9