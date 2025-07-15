Multiple citizenship, tribunal for the Russian leadership, and lifting the ban on anti-personnel mines: Zelenskyy immediately signed laws

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had immediately signed a number of laws — on multiple citizenship, a special tribunal regarding Russia's crime of aggression against Ukraine, and Ukraine's suspension of the Ottawa Convention on the Prohibition of Anti-Personnel Mines, UNN reports.

Immediately signed the documents transferred from the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine: the law on multiple citizenship, the ratification of the Agreement on the Establishment of a Special Tribunal regarding Russia's crime of aggression against Ukraine, as well as the suspension of the Ottawa Convention on Anti-Personnel Mines for Ukraine. I am grateful to the People's Deputies of Ukraine for supporting these decisions. Each one strengthens Ukraine - Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

Multiple citizenship

"Thanks to multiple citizenship, we will be able to create more real legal bases for the unity of our entire great nation - millions of Ukrainians on all continents, as well as those representatives of other nations who have linked their fate with Ukraine," the President noted.

Special Tribunal

"Thanks to the tribunal and cooperation with countries around the world and international organizations, we will be able to ensure the real inevitability of punishment for Russia for the war against Ukraine," the Head of State noted.

Lifting the ban on anti-personnel mines

"Thanks to steps regarding the use of certain types of weapons, including anti-personnel mines, we will be able to achieve at least parity in forces and means necessary to protect against Russian aggression," Zelenskyy pointed out.

The President of Ukraine emphasized that "Russia has never been a party to the Ottawa Convention and has never taken honest steps within any policy of arms reduction or humanization of weapons practices."