Trump Fled Responsibility: Political Scientist on the Results of the G7 Summit for Ukraine
09:18 AM • 13459 views
Trump Fled Responsibility: Political Scientist on the Results of the G7 Summit for Ukraine
08:06 AM • 45799 views
The Rada has adopted the law on multiple citizenship in its entirety
06:55 AM • 34034 views
How to save savings in the face of currency fluctuations: economist's advice
June 18, 03:00 AM • 52347 views
June 18 declared a Day of Mourning in Kyiv for those killed in the Russian attack
June 17, 04:49 PM • 91149 views
Ukraine condemns WHO official's visit to Russia - Radutskyi
June 17, 10:46 AM • 214371 views
Parliament Appoints Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
June 17, 06:29 AM • 222190 views
"Such attacks are pure terrorism": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack with over 440 drones and 32 missiles
June 17, 05:57 AM • 199747 views
Russia struck Kyiv and outskirts with 175 drones and at least 16 missiles, there is destruction from the upper floors to the basement - KCMA
June 16, 07:28 PM • 228741 views
The EU has extended sanctions over the annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol for another year
June 16, 01:59 PM • 192698 views
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
Law on multiple citizenship: a certain level of knowledge of Ukrainian is expected for those wishing to become citizens of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 876 views

The office of the language ombudsman reported that the law on multiple citizenship stipulates mandatory knowledge of the Ukrainian language at a level not lower than B1. This will allow full communication and the realization of rights.

Law on multiple citizenship: a certain level of knowledge of Ukrainian is expected for those wishing to become citizens of Ukraine

The law on multiple citizenship adopted by the parliament stipulates that a mandatory knowledge of the Ukrainian language at a level not lower than B1 is required for all those who wish to become citizens of Ukraine. This was stated in the office of the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language Taras Kremin on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

It is reported that the key proposals of the language ombudsman were taken into account when adopting the law. This, as indicated, "made it possible to eliminate a number of risks that could threaten the full functioning of the Ukrainian language as the state language and restrict the rights of citizens of Ukraine."

The Commissioner's remarks, as noted, concerned the unacceptability of proposals to grant foreigners Ukrainian citizenship in a simplified manner - without prior examinations in the knowledge of the state language, the Constitution and the history of Ukraine.

"In the final version of the document, it was possible to preserve the principle of mandatory knowledge of the state language at a level not lower than B1 for all those who wish to become citizens of Ukraine," the office said.

This level, as indicated, allows a person to fully communicate, receive services, participate in public life and exercise electoral rights.

In addition, it is reported that the current requirement has been preserved: foreigners who have outstanding services to Ukraine (including contract soldiers) can obtain citizenship without passing a language exam, but are required to pass it within the established period.

"Thus, the adopted bill guarantees equal language conditions for all citizens and strengthens the protection of the status of the Ukrainian language in times of war," the office of the language ombudsman summarized.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyPolitics
Ukraine
