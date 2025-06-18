Law on multiple citizenship: a certain level of knowledge of Ukrainian is expected for those wishing to become citizens of Ukraine

The law on multiple citizenship adopted by the parliament stipulates that a mandatory knowledge of the Ukrainian language at a level not lower than B1 is required for all those who wish to become citizens of Ukraine. This was stated in the office of the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language Taras Kremin on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

It is reported that the key proposals of the language ombudsman were taken into account when adopting the law. This, as indicated, "made it possible to eliminate a number of risks that could threaten the full functioning of the Ukrainian language as the state language and restrict the rights of citizens of Ukraine."

The Commissioner's remarks, as noted, concerned the unacceptability of proposals to grant foreigners Ukrainian citizenship in a simplified manner - without prior examinations in the knowledge of the state language, the Constitution and the history of Ukraine.

"In the final version of the document, it was possible to preserve the principle of mandatory knowledge of the state language at a level not lower than B1 for all those who wish to become citizens of Ukraine," the office said.

This level, as indicated, allows a person to fully communicate, receive services, participate in public life and exercise electoral rights.

In addition, it is reported that the current requirement has been preserved: foreigners who have outstanding services to Ukraine (including contract soldiers) can obtain citizenship without passing a language exam, but are required to pass it within the established period.

"Thus, the adopted bill guarantees equal language conditions for all citizens and strengthens the protection of the status of the Ukrainian language in times of war," the office of the language ombudsman summarized.

The Rada has adopted the law on multiple citizenship in its entirety