The income of People's Deputies in 2024 doubled and reached UAH 7.1 billion - YouControl

In 2024, people's deputies received UAH 7.1 billion in income. In 2024, 387 deputies declared twice as much income as in 2023, and the average salary increased by 13%. This is reported by the YouControl analytical platform, reports UNN.

Details

The largest income in 2024 was received by people's deputies from "European Solidarity" (5,664.3 UAH), followed by the "Servant of the People" party (2,157.7 UAH), and in third place – "Restoration of Ukraine" (1 990 UAH).

Next comes the "Platform for Life and Peace" (formerly "OPZZH" - 1 611 UAH), followed by the "For the Future" party (1 293.8 UAH).

At the same time, the income of 268 parliamentarians increased compared to 2023. The average percentage of income growth is 28%. However, the distribution is not uniform: the income of some has increased slightly, while some people's representatives, on the contrary, have increased their wealth by more than 10 times.

And the average annual salary of people's deputies in 2024 was about 747 thousand UAH, which is 13% more than their average salary in 2023.

Let us remind you

Earlier, UNN reported that in 2024, the heads of the Verkhovna Rada's profile committees received a total of almost UAH 18 million in salaries. Oleksandr Merezhko received the highest salary, and the salaries of heads of secretariats totaled more than UAH 33.7 million.

Also, UNN wrote that the Ministry of Finance plans to consider the possibility of increasing the minimum wage in 2026, taking into account available resources.