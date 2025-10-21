MPs are still considering amendments to the state budget: about 40 deputies are in the hall

About 40 people's deputies are still considering amendments to the draft law "On the State Budget of Ukraine for 2026". Currently, deputies have considered about 50 amendments out of more than 3 thousand, reports UNN.

Details

As of 9:50 PM, the parliament hall is still considering amendments to the law "On the State Budget of Ukraine for 2026". Currently, people's deputies have passed about 50 amendments to the state budget out of 3233 amendments submitted by people's deputies.

All amendments did not receive the required number of votes due to the absence of a majority of people's deputies. Currently, about 40 deputies are in the hall.

Today, the parliament voted for the budget committee's resolution with proposals for the 2026 state budget as a basis, after which the council began considering the state budget.

According to MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, the budget consideration began with a discussion that lasted about 50 minutes, after which a vote on the proposals as a basis took place.

On Wednesday, October 22, there will be a first reading vote. If it gets 226+, then this can already be considered the adoption of the budget as a basis. Then the government considers the state budget for 2026 until November, and the final vote in general - Zheleznyak wrote.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada adopted a draft law on increasing the financial provision of the security and defense sector by almost 350 billion hryvnias. Changes to the State Budget-2025 provide for an increase in funding by 324.7 billion hryvnias, including 301.2 billion for the Ministry of Defense.