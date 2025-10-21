$41.760.03
Donald Trump's meeting with Putin in Hungary canceled - Media
05:01 PM • 11184 views
Europe and Ukraine prepare 12-point plan to end war – Bloomberg
02:07 PM • 21552 views
"Contract 18-24" expanded: now you can serve in any brigade of the Defense Forces
01:53 PM • 32806 views
Supporter of the “Kharkiv Spring” with pro-Russian sentiments could become the new rector of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhoto
October 21, 12:57 PM • 21321 views
Get out your scarves and down jackets: frosts are expected in eastern Ukraine
October 21, 11:39 AM • 21666 views
Plus 325 billion hryvnias for financing the security and defense sector: the Rada adopted budget amendments
October 21, 10:33 AM • 23057 views
Rada appointed Berezhna as head of the Ministry of Culture
October 21, 10:26 AM • 22337 views
Prosecutor's office to seek arrest without bail for former director of "Molodyy Teatr" Bilous
October 21, 09:34 AM • 21154 views
European leaders supported a ceasefire in Ukraine and negotiations based on the current line of contact
October 21, 08:55 AM • 19792 views
Allies seek to strengthen Ukraine amid Trump-Putin meeting, some in EU want to participate in summit - Politico
Publications
Exclusives
MPs are still considering amendments to the state budget: about 40 deputies are in the hall

Kyiv • UNN

 • 108 views

About 40 people's deputies continue to consider amendments to the draft law "On the State Budget of Ukraine for 2026". So far, about 50 amendments out of more than 3,000 submitted have been considered, which did not receive the required number of votes due to the lack of a majority.

About 40 people's deputies are still considering amendments to the draft law "On the State Budget of Ukraine for 2026". Currently, deputies have considered about 50 amendments out of more than 3 thousand, reports UNN.

Details

As of 9:50 PM, the parliament hall is still considering amendments to the law "On the State Budget of Ukraine for 2026". Currently, people's deputies have passed about 50 amendments to the state budget out of 3233 amendments submitted by people's deputies.

All amendments did not receive the required number of votes due to the absence of a majority of people's deputies. Currently, about 40 deputies are in the hall.

Today, the parliament voted for the budget committee's resolution with proposals for the 2026 state budget as a basis, after which the council began considering the state budget.

According to MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, the budget consideration began with a discussion that lasted about 50 minutes, after which a vote on the proposals as a basis took place.

On Wednesday, October 22, there will be a first reading vote. If it gets 226+, then this can already be considered the adoption of the budget as a basis. Then the government considers the state budget for 2026 until November, and the final vote in general

- Zheleznyak wrote.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada adopted a draft law on increasing the financial provision of the security and defense sector by almost 350 billion hryvnias. Changes to the State Budget-2025 provide for an increase in funding by 324.7 billion hryvnias, including 301.2 billion for the Ministry of Defense.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyPolitics
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Yaroslav Zheleznyak
Ukraine