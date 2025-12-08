MP Skorokhod was interrogated by NABU, another one is scheduled for tomorrow

People's Deputy Anna Skorokhod, who was exposed in a scheme of "selling" NSDC sanctions, confirmed to journalists that she was interrogated by NABU, and also added that another interrogation is scheduled for tomorrow, UNN reports.

Details

Skorokhod also clarified that during the search, only cartridges, a phone, and documents were seized from her. According to her, no money or weapons were seized.

The same with money. They didn't seize any money from me; during the search, they seized cartridges, my phone, and documents. - she added.

According to the MP, the searches and published photos might have been related to her planned trip to the USA.

Recall

After investigative actions in the apartment of People's Deputy Hanna Skorokhod, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office reported the exposure of the MP in a case involving receiving $250,000 for resolving an issue regarding the application of NSDC sanctions. All exposed individuals have been notified of suspicion of committing a crime.