Exclusive
01:00 PM • 188 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
12:25 PM • 2326 views
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
11:28 AM • 5688 views
We have no agreement on Donbas: Zelenskyy on peace talks
Exclusive
10:53 AM • 12441 views
Fictitious "Russian conspiracy" and real pressure on strategic aviation enterprises: how law enforcement is used in competitive wars
10:37 AM • 8558 views
Zelenskyy to hold meetings with leaders of Britain, France, and Germany, then with the EU and NATO: Presidential Office provides details
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 10433 views
How the mechanism of returning to service after AWOL works: a lawyer explained the algorithm of actions
09:33 AM • 11096 views
"20% of children use e-cigarettes": doctors report a rapid increase in nicotine addiction among teenagers
09:30 AM • 9456 views
Ukraine introduces changes to business reservation: 45-day mechanism for defense industry and cancellation of 72-hour verification
Exclusive
08:10 AM • 22003 views
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
December 8, 06:59 AM • 12104 views
Umerov revealed details of peace talks with Trump's representatives in the US: today's report to Zelenskyy
MP Skorokhod was interrogated by NABU, another one is scheduled for tomorrow

Kyiv • UNN

 • 312 views

People's Deputy Hanna Skorokhod attended an interrogation at NABU. She clarified that only ammunition, a phone, and documents were seized during the search, while money and weapons were not.

MP Skorokhod was interrogated by NABU, another one is scheduled for tomorrow

People's Deputy Anna Skorokhod, who was exposed in a scheme of "selling" NSDC sanctions, confirmed to journalists that she was interrogated by NABU, and also added that another interrogation is scheduled for tomorrow, UNN reports.

Details

Skorokhod also clarified that during the search, only cartridges, a phone, and documents were seized from her. According to her, no money or weapons were seized.

The same with money. They didn't seize any money from me; during the search, they seized cartridges, my phone, and documents.

- she added.

According to the MP, the searches and published photos might have been related to her planned trip to the USA.

Recall

After investigative actions in the apartment of People's Deputy Hanna Skorokhod, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office reported the exposure of the MP in a case involving receiving $250,000 for resolving an issue regarding the application of NSDC sanctions. All exposed individuals have been notified of suspicion of committing a crime.

Alla Kiosak

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Sanctions
Search
Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
United States