MP from “OPFL” Shufrich is alive, his case has been sent to court - SBI

The State Bureau of Investigation has denied information that Nestor Shufrych, an MP from the banned OPFL party who is suspected of treason, has died. The SBI emphasized that he was fine and that his case had been referred to court. This was reported by the SBI Strategic Communications Advisor Tetiana Sapian during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

Details

"I'll probably start with the positive news. As far as I know, we checked with the investigators directly, and they said that he (Shufrych - ed.) is actually alive and will be fine. Perhaps, we assess this as a reaction to stress. Because this week a case of high treason against the current MP and his assistant was sent to court. They are accused of financing actions committed with the aim of forcibly changing and overthrowing the constitutional order, seizing state power and changing the boundaries of the territories of the state border of Ukraine. In addition, the MP is also accused of treason. Actually, maybe his health is really failing a little bit, but I know that these were preparatory hearings, because the trial is already starting. And the suspect has already become a defendant directly. Everything is fine. [...

Addendum Addendum

Yesterday, information was circulating online that Nestor Shufrych had allegedly died.

In a comment to UNN, the spokeswoman for the Prosecutor General's Office, Nadiya Maksymets, denied this information.

Recall

On September 4, Suspilne reported that MP Shufrych was summoned to the courtroom by doctors because of his poor health.

On September 15, 2023, the Security Service of Ukraine served suspicion of high treason on MP Nestor Shufrych.