MP from “OPFL” Shufrich is alive, his case has been sent to court - SBI

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 118194 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 120733 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 196898 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 152730 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 152467 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142744 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 197641 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112412 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 186444 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105083 views

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 89145 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 65218 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 44222 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 73073 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM • 50831 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 196898 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 197641 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 186444 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 213268 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 201422 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 7059 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 149554 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 148811 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152914 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143847 views
MP from “OPFL” Shufrich is alive, his case has been sent to court - SBI

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 11580 views

The SBI denied rumors of the death of MP Shufrych, a suspect in high treason. His case was transferred to court, where he became a defendant. Shufrich is charged with financing actions against the constitutional order.

The State Bureau of Investigation has denied information that Nestor Shufrych, an MP from the banned OPFL party who is suspected of treason, has died. The SBI emphasized that he was fine and that his case had been referred to court. This was reported by the SBI Strategic Communications Advisor Tetiana Sapian during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN. 

Details

"I'll probably start with the positive news. As far as I know, we checked with the investigators directly, and they said that he (Shufrych - ed.) is actually alive and will be fine. Perhaps, we assess this as a reaction to stress. Because this week a case of high treason against the current MP and his assistant was sent to court. They are accused of financing actions committed with the aim of forcibly changing and overthrowing the constitutional order, seizing state power and changing the boundaries of the territories of the state border of Ukraine. In addition, the MP is also accused of treason. Actually, maybe his health is really failing a little bit, but I know that these were preparatory hearings, because the trial is already starting. And the suspect has already become a defendant directly. Everything is fine. [...

Addendum Addendum

Yesterday, information was circulating online that Nestor Shufrych had allegedly died.

In a comment to UNN, the spokeswoman for the Prosecutor General's Office, Nadiya Maksymets, denied this information.

Recall

On September 4, Suspilne reported that MP Shufrych was summoned to the courtroom by doctors because of his poor health.

On September 15, 2023, the Security Service of Ukraine served suspicion of high treason on MP Nestor Shufrych.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Crimes and emergencies

