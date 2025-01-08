MP Dubinsky to be tried for organizing illegal border crossing

A bill of indictment has been sent to court against MP Oleksandr Dubinsky and his former assistant, who are suspected of illegally transporting the brother of the MP's civil wife across the state border. This is reported by UNN with reference to the data from the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

The MP is accused of illegally transporting persons across the state border (Part 2 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). It is reported that in August 2022, together with a former assistant who works as the head of a public organization, he organized the illegal departure abroad of the brother of his civil wife. He left Ukraine for Moldova by car through one of the checkpoints.

As a basis for crossing the state border, the man provided documents entered into the "Shlyakh" system. The permission to leave Ukraine was obtained at the request of the Vyshhorod District Military Administration with the assistance of the MP and an affiliated public organization. - indicated in the OPG.

As reported, the "relative" himself, after crossing the border, was actually employed on a foreign sea vessel and did not carry out any transportation for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He returned to Ukraine at the end of 2022 after the contract expired.

In 2023, the MP and his former assistant, under the same conditions, again organized the illegal departure of this same "relative" abroad as a volunteer driver. However, the man did not carry out any transportation of humanitarian aid. The man again left Ukraine for Moldova through one of the checkpoints, using identical documents from the KRMA based on the petition of the public organization.

The man, on the instructions of the MP, was to arrive in Chisinau and wait for further instructions on driving the MP's private car from the parking lot of the Chisinau International Airport to Vienna, Austria.

The MP's "relative" did not return to Ukraine after that.

Supplement

In November 2023, MP Oleksandr Dubinsky was notified of suspicion of treason.

On November 3, Dubinsky was informed of a new suspicion. It is about suspicion of illegal transportation of persons across the border.

On November 10, UNN reported that the SBI employees had completed the investigation against the People's Deputy of Ukraine, who is suspected of official forgery for leaving the country.