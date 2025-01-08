MP Dubinsky to be tried for organizing illegal border crossing

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 50627 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 147532 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 127443 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 135065 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 134087 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 171209 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110685 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 164126 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104455 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113954 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 130640 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 129406 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 36846 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 98481 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 102024 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 147532 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 171209 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 164126 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 191877 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 181097 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 129406 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 130640 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142896 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134519 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151701 views
Actual
MP Dubinsky to be tried for organizing illegal border crossing

MP Dubinsky to be tried for organizing illegal border crossing

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17174 views

Dubinsky and his former assistant will be tried for organizing the illegal crossing of the border of the brother of his civil wife. The man twice left for Moldova with forged documents for transportation.

A bill of indictment has been sent to court against MP Oleksandr Dubinsky and his former assistant, who are suspected of illegally transporting the brother of the MP's civil wife across the state border. This is reported by UNN with reference to the data from the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

The MP is accused of illegally transporting persons across the state border (Part 2 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). It is reported that in August 2022, together with a former assistant who works as the head of a public organization, he organized the illegal departure abroad of the brother of his civil wife. He left Ukraine for Moldova by car through one of the checkpoints.

As a basis for crossing the state border, the man provided documents entered into the "Shlyakh" system. The permission to leave Ukraine was obtained at the request of the Vyshhorod District Military Administration with the assistance of the MP and an affiliated public organization.

- indicated in the OPG.

As reported, the "relative" himself, after crossing the border, was actually employed on a foreign sea vessel and did not carry out any transportation for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He returned to Ukraine at the end of 2022 after the contract expired.

In 2023, the MP and his former assistant, under the same conditions, again organized the illegal departure of this same "relative" abroad as a volunteer driver. However, the man did not carry out any transportation of humanitarian aid. The man again left Ukraine for Moldova through one of the checkpoints, using identical documents from the KRMA based on the petition of the public organization.

The man, on the instructions of the MP, was to arrive in Chisinau and wait for further instructions on driving the MP's private car from the parking lot of the Chisinau International Airport to Vienna, Austria.

The MP's "relative" did not return to Ukraine after that.

Supplement

In November 2023, MP Oleksandr Dubinsky was notified of suspicion of treason.

On November 3, Dubinsky was informed of a new suspicion. It is about suspicion of illegal transportation of persons across the border.

On November 10, UNN reported that the SBI employees had completed the investigation against the People's Deputy of Ukraine, who is suspected of official forgery for leaving the country.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Crimes and emergencies
viennaVienna
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
moldovaMoldova

Contact us about advertising