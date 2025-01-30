Movement of enemy drones spotted over several regions of Ukraine - Ukrainian Armed Forces

Active movement of enemy UAVs in different directions was recorded. This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Attack drones were spotted flying across Sumy region toward Chernihiv, Poltava, and Kharkiv regions. Also, enemy drones are moving from Chernihiv region towards Boryspil district of Kyiv region, and from Poltava region - to the northwest.

The situation is similar in the south and center of the country. Drones have been spotted moving through Dnipropetrovska and Kirovohradska oblasts in a northwesterly direction. In addition, a UAV was spotted moving from Odesa region toward Vinnytsia region. In the Vinnytsia region, the drones continue to move in the direction of Zhytomyr region.

Residents of the regions are advised not to ignore air raid warnings and stay in shelters.

Dozens of Ukrainian UAVs attacked Russia last night: where the explosions were heard