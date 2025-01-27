Dozens of Ukrainian UAVs attacked Russia last night: where the explosions were heard

Dozens of Ukrainian drones attacked Russia last night. Air defense was activated in five regions of Russia. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Details

On Monday, January 27, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced a nighttime attack by allegedly Ukrainian drones, with Russian air defense systems activated in five regions of Russia.

According to the agency, a total of 32 UAVs were eliminated.

Last night, Ukrainian forces destroyed and intercepted 32 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles: fifteen over the territory of Voronezh region, eleven over the territory of Belgorod region, four over the territory of Kursk region, and one over the territory of Orel and Tver regions - the agency said

Ukrainian drones attacked an oil depot in the Tver region of Russia