Movement of enemy drones detected in eight regions of Ukraine

Active movement of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) has been detected in various regions of the country. This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

In particular, the following routes were recorded:

- On the border of Khmelnytsky and Rivne regions, the vehicle is heading towards Zhytomyr region.

- From the territory of Sumy region, the UAV is moving in the direction of Chernihiv region.

- In the north of Poltava region, a vehicle heading westward is observed.

- A drone was also spotted flying westward in the eastern districts of Kyiv region.

- In the south of Poltava region, the apparatus is moving in a southerly direction.

- The central part of the Kharkiv region has become the site of a UAV heading south.

- A drone was spotted flying south over the territory of Dnipropetrovs'k region.

- In the northern part of Zaporizhzhia region, the device is targeting Zaporizhzhia.

The Ukrainian Air Force continues to closely monitor and coordinate actions to ensure airspace security.

