Movement of enemy drones detected in eight regions of Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Movement of enemy drones detected in eight regions of Ukraine

Movement of enemy drones detected in eight regions of Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33734 views

The Ukrainian Air Force reports active UAV movement in different regions of the country. There are 8 drone routes from Sumy to Zaporizhzhia, most of which are moving in western and southern directions.

Active movement of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) has been detected in various regions of the country. This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

In particular, the following routes were recorded: 

- On the border of Khmelnytsky and Rivne regions, the vehicle is heading towards Zhytomyr region. 

- From the territory of Sumy region, the UAV is moving in the direction of Chernihiv region. 

- In the north of Poltava region, a vehicle heading westward is observed. 

- A drone was also spotted flying westward in the eastern districts of Kyiv region. 

- In the south of Poltava region, the apparatus is moving in a southerly direction. 

- The central part of the Kharkiv region has become the site of a UAV heading south. 

- A drone was spotted flying south over the territory of Dnipropetrovs'k region. 

- In the northern part of Zaporizhzhia region, the device is targeting Zaporizhzhia. 

The Ukrainian Air Force continues to closely monitor and coordinate actions to ensure airspace security.

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War
ukrainian-air-forceUkrainian Air Force
ukraineUkraine
bezpilotnyi-litalnyi-aparatUnmanned aerial vehicle

