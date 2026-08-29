Mourning has been declared in the Kyiv region on August 30 for the victims of the Russian attack





In the Kyiv region, Sunday, August 30, has been declared a Day of Mourning for the victims of the Russian attack that claimed the lives of 27 people. This was reported by Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

Details

"Tomorrow, August 30, a Day of Mourning for the victims of yesterday's Russian attack has been declared in the Kyiv region," Tkachenko wrote on social media.

He noted that, as a sign of mourning and remembrance, the State Flags of Ukraine would be flown at half-mast in the Kyiv region. The operation of entertainment venues would be restricted.

"I ask you to treat this with respect and understanding, and also to limit loud music in the region," Tkachenko urged.

To remind you

In the Kyiv region, as a result of an enemy strike in Bucha district followed by a detonation, 27 fatalities are known to have occurred; 42 people sustained injuries of varying severity, including 4 children.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian drone strike in the village of Myla in the Kyiv region followed by a detonation, showing the aftermath and stating that more than 370 people had already been evacuated and that the evacuation was continuing, and emphasizing that "those who allowed this to happen must certainly be held accountable for their decisions" — "there are rules: ammunition cannot be located near houses or other residential buildings."