Mother with five children rescued from occupation in Crimea

A large family - a mother and five children - was rescued from temporarily occupied Crimea, said the head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Within the framework of the President of Ukraine's initiative Bring Kids Back UA, a large family - a mother and five children - was rescued from temporarily occupied Crimea. While under occupation, the woman faced pressure and threats from the occupation authorities, including Russian police threatening her and her children with criminal prosecution for subscriptions to Ukrainian news channels found on the woman's phone. - Yermak said.

According to him, "understanding that it was dangerous to stay, the family embarked on a long and difficult route through several countries to return home."

"Now the family is already in Kyiv and provided with everything necessary for integration - from working with psychologists to arranging for children to attend schools and kindergarten," Yermak said.

And he expressed gratitude to colleagues from the Representation of the President of Ukraine in the ARC, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the State Border Guard Service for their assistance in rescuing the family.

More than 200 Ukrainian children have been returned from occupation since the beginning of the year: repatriation work continues