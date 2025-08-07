$41.610.07
Exclusive
11:55 AM • 5166 views
Didn't find or didn't look? Police confirmed they closed the case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma
Exclusive
09:40 AM • 32145 views
New build market in Ukraine in 2025: how the war changed the construction map
09:15 AM • 48283 views
TCR will be obliged to wear body cameras from September 1 - Ministry of Defense
Exclusive
08:14 AM • 46088 views
Trilateral meeting of Zelenskyy, Trump, and Putin: political scientist assessed the likelihood of it taking place
06:56 AM • 31548 views
Organized torture of journalist Roshchyna: head of pre-trial detention center in Taganrog заочно notified of suspicionVideo
August 6, 10:17 PM • 38662 views
"There is a very high probability that it will be so": Trump on meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
August 6, 05:38 PM • 52915 views
Discussed what was voiced in Moscow: Zelenskyy spoke with Trump and European leaders
August 6, 05:25 PM • 54876 views
New coronavirus variant Stratus detected in Poltava region: what is known about it
Exclusive
August 6, 02:54 PM • 118468 views
Control of a risky foreign company over Ukrainian Mi-8s: why the decision of the State Aviation Service raises questions of safety and trust
Exclusive
August 6, 01:33 PM • 69239 views
Are dietary supplements evil? What do doctors think about vitamins and attempts to regulate this market
Tags
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Mother with five children rescued from occupation in Crimea

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1478 views

A large family from Crimea, who faced threats from the occupation authorities, has been successfully evacuated to Kyiv. The woman and her five children received assistance as part of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative.

Mother with five children rescued from occupation in Crimea

A large family - a mother and five children - was rescued from temporarily occupied Crimea, said the head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Within the framework of the President of Ukraine's initiative Bring Kids Back UA, a large family - a mother and five children - was rescued from temporarily occupied Crimea. While under occupation, the woman faced pressure and threats from the occupation authorities, including Russian police threatening her and her children with criminal prosecution for subscriptions to Ukrainian news channels found on the woman's phone.

- Yermak said.

According to him, "understanding that it was dangerous to stay, the family embarked on a long and difficult route through several countries to return home."

"Now the family is already in Kyiv and provided with everything necessary for integration - from working with psychologists to arranging for children to attend schools and kindergarten," Yermak said.

And he expressed gratitude to colleagues from the Representation of the President of Ukraine in the ARC, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the State Border Guard Service for their assistance in rescuing the family.

More than 200 Ukrainian children have been returned from occupation since the beginning of the year: repatriation work continues29.04.25, 11:17 • 4906 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Andriy Yermak
Crimea
Ukraine
Kyiv