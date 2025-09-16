$41.230.05
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect
Exclusive
03:22 PM • 19510 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
September 16, 02:08 PM
The Cabinet of Ministers extended the term of the official investigation into the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, for another month – source
September 16, 10:17 AM
EU adopts recommendation on Ukrainians exiting temporary protection: what it entails
Exclusive
September 16, 10:07 AM
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
September 16, 09:54 AM
Infant's body found in sewer in Kryvyi Rih
Exclusive
September 16, 09:19 AM
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
September 16, 08:08 AM
Champions League returns: schedule of the first round matches
September 16, 07:46 AM
General Staff confirmed damage to Saratov oil refinery in Russia
Exclusive
September 16, 07:30 AM
Digital detox: how to reduce time spent on gadgets
Most Ukrainians are ready to take up arms to defend the country - poll

Kyiv • UNN

 • 214 views

A poll showed that 54% of Ukrainians aged 18 and over who are not serving in the military are ready to join the Defence Forces. This readiness is also high among women, which indicates significant patriotism.

Most Ukrainians are ready to take up arms to defend the country - poll

A survey showed that 54% of Ukrainians aged 18 and older who are not in military service are ready to join the Defense Forces and defend the country. Of these, 23% are fully ready, and 31% are rather ready. Readiness to defend Ukraine is also high among women, writes UNN with reference to data from the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS).

Among Ukrainians (both men and women aged 18+ who are not in military service), 54% say that they are rather or definitely ready, if necessary, to join the Defense Forces and defend Ukraine with weapons in hand. Of these, 23% are definitely ready, and another 31% are rather ready.

- sociologists note.

In total, 38% of Ukrainians are not ready to join the Defense Forces: 15% are rather not ready, and 23% categorically refuse. For comparison, according to Gallup data for 2023, the readiness to fight for one's country in Poland is 45%, in the USA - 41%, in Germany - 23%, in Great Britain - 33%, and on average across EU countries - 32%. At the same time, for Ukrainians, this is not a hypothetical question: due to a real threat, they give answers that are "close to real possible behavior," experts emphasize.

Among men under 60, the majority (60-64%) are ready to join the Defense Forces if necessary. It is important to emphasize that a significant part of Ukrainian women are also ready to defend Ukraine with weapons as part of the Defense Forces if necessary.

- added analysts.

76% of Ukrainians believe in victory with Western support - poll16.09.25, 16:16 • 2302 views

Let's add

From September 2 to 14, 2025, the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) conducted its own all-Ukrainian public opinion poll "Omnibus", to which it added questions related to war and peace on its own initiative. Using the method of telephone interviews (computer-assisted telephone interviews, CATI) based on a random sample of mobile phone numbers (with random generation of phone numbers and subsequent statistical weighting) in all regions of Ukraine (territory controlled by the Government of Ukraine), 1023 respondents were interviewed. The survey was conducted with adult (aged 18 and older) citizens of Ukraine who, at the time of the survey, resided in the territory of Ukraine controlled by the Government of Ukraine. The sample did not include residents of territories temporarily not controlled by the Ukrainian authorities (at the same time, some respondents are IDPs who moved from the occupied territories), and the survey was not conducted with citizens who went abroad after February 24, 2022.

Formally, under normal circumstances, the statistical error of a sample of 1023 respondents (with a probability of 0.95 and taking into account the design effect of 1.3) does not exceed 4.1%.

Alona Utkina

