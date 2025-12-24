$42.100.05
Most Russians expect the war in Ukraine to end in 2026 - sociology

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8 views

In Russia, the All-Russian Public Opinion Research Center predicts the end of Russia's war against Ukraine in 2026. 70% of respondents consider 2026 to be more successful, and 55% associate this with the possible end of the war.

Most Russians expect the war in Ukraine to end in 2026 - sociology
Photo: Reuters

The All-Russian Center for Public Opinion Research (VTsIOM) predicts that Russia's war against Ukraine will end in 2026. Reuters reports this, according to UNN.

Details

Most Russians expect the war in Ukraine to end in 2026. This is a sign that the Kremlin may be testing public reaction to a possible peace settlement as diplomatic efforts to end the conflict intensify.

- the publication writes.

During the sociological company's year-end presentation, Mikhail Mamonov, deputy head of VTsIOM, stated that 70% of 1,600 respondents considered 2026 to be more "successful" for Russia than the current year, while for 55%, this hope was linked to the possible end of what Russia calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine.

The main reason for optimism is the possible completion of the "special military operation" and the achievement of the stated goals, which corresponds to the national interests outlined by the president.

- Mamonov said at the presentation.

In its previous year-end surveys, VTsIOM emphasized the consolidation of Russian society around President Vladimir Putin and his military goals in Ukraine, but did not provide data on the proportion of the population that expects the war to end.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy for the first time presented 20 points of a "basic document on ending the war".

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Reuters
Ukraine