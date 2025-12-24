Photo: Reuters

The All-Russian Center for Public Opinion Research (VTsIOM) predicts that Russia's war against Ukraine will end in 2026. Reuters reports this, according to UNN.

Details

Most Russians expect the war in Ukraine to end in 2026. This is a sign that the Kremlin may be testing public reaction to a possible peace settlement as diplomatic efforts to end the conflict intensify. - the publication writes.

During the sociological company's year-end presentation, Mikhail Mamonov, deputy head of VTsIOM, stated that 70% of 1,600 respondents considered 2026 to be more "successful" for Russia than the current year, while for 55%, this hope was linked to the possible end of what Russia calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine.

The main reason for optimism is the possible completion of the "special military operation" and the achievement of the stated goals, which corresponds to the national interests outlined by the president. - Mamonov said at the presentation.

In its previous year-end surveys, VTsIOM emphasized the consolidation of Russian society around President Vladimir Putin and his military goals in Ukraine, but did not provide data on the proportion of the population that expects the war to end.

Recall

