A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5
Exclusive
05:58 AM • 7448 views

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5

April 27, 07:17 PM • 13089 views

Ukraine and the United States have agreed on an important point of the agreement on mineral resources: details from Shmyhal

Exclusive
April 27, 04:20 PM • 22342 views

About 40-45 Ukrainian athletes will be able to win Olympic licenses for the right to participate in the Winter Olympic Games - NOC

Exclusive
April 27, 05:03 AM • 51040 views

Anniversary of "Ramstein": challenges and transformations that the format has undergone

April 26, 02:39 PM • 96388 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 11:58 AM • 88455 views

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian claims about the end of fighting in the Kursk region: the operation continues

April 26, 11:19 AM • 64756 views

"We hope for a result from all the things that were said": Zelenskyy called the meeting with Trump "good"

Exclusive
April 26, 04:00 AM • 130111 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster

April 25, 07:37 PM • 66810 views

Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky

April 25, 07:10 PM • 52034 views

Delayed by at least three weeks: Trump says Ukraine has not signed a mineral agreement

Publications
Exclusives
Most battles are in the Pokrovsk direction: General Staff updated the map of hostilities

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1198 views

Over the past day, 168 battles took place on the front, a third of which were in the Pokrovsk direction. The enemy actively attacked, but Ukrainian defenders inflicted significant losses.

Most battles are in the Pokrovsk direction: General Staff updated the map of hostilities

More than a third of the 168 battles on the front line last day took place in the Pokrovsk direction, and the enemy was also more active in the Kursk and Lyman directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning report on April 28, showing a map of hostilities for April 27, writes UNN.

The enemy, using its advantage in manpower, is attacking our positions. Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding back the onslaught of the occupiers, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. In total, 168 combat engagements were recorded over the past day

- the General Staff reported.

Yesterday, the enemy launched 83 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, dropping 165 KABs. In addition, it carried out 5,089 shellings, including 88 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 2,337 kamikaze drones for strikes.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces struck two areas of concentration of personnel, four command posts and three artillery systems of the enemy," the statement said.

Situation by directions

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders six times in the areas of Vovchansk, Krasne Pershe and Mala Shapkivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, there were three attacks by the invaders yesterday. Our defenders stopped the assault operations of the enemy in the areas of Nova Kruglyakivka, Petropavlivka and Zagryzove.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 20 times. He tried to wedge himself into our defense near the settlements of Nadia, Nove, Ridkodub, Kolodyazi, Yampolivka, Myrne and towards Novy Myr.

In the Siversk direction, the Defense Forces stopped two offensive actions of the invaders towards Verkhnyokamianske.

In the Kramatorsk direction, 16 combat clashes were recorded yesterday near Chasovoy Yar, Andriivka, Kurdyumivka and in the directions of Maiske, Stupochki, Bila Gora.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out nine attacks in the areas of Ozaryanivka, Dachne, Diliivka, Shcherbynivka and Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 64 assault actions of the aggressor near the settlements of Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novosergiyivka, Kotlyarivka, Stara Mykolaivka, Nova Poltavka, Troitske Novooleksandrivka, Novopavlivka, Bogdanivka, Andriivka, Bogatyr, Nadiivka and in the direction of Oleksiivka, Pokrovsk, Malinivka.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy carried out 13 attacks yesterday in the areas of the settlements of Kostyantynopil, Privilne, Vilne Pole and towards Odrada.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers once tried to move forward in the area of the settlement of Lobkove.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy made one futile attempt to move forward.

No combat clashes were recorded in the Hulyaypilsky direction.

No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissya directions.

"The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to restrain the invaders in the Kursk direction. Thus, over the past day, the enemy launched seven air strikes, dropping 13 KABs in the process, and carried out 302 shellings, of which 9 were from MLRS. Ukrainian defenders stopped 23 assault actions of the invaders," the statement said.

Russian Federation losses per day: 1160 soldiers eliminated and 31 artillery systems destroyed28.04.25, 08:02 • 1690 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Kursk
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
