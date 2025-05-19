$41.500.03
People's Deputy Kuzminykh "fled" from the court hearing on a business trip abroad
People's Deputy Kuzminykh "fled" from the court hearing on a business trip abroad

Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools

Hepatitis A outbreak in Kyiv: more than 70 cases have already been registered

Elections in Poland: what is known about the favorites and what to expect for Ukraine

TOP reasons to choose outdoor sports

Ukrainian scientists have preserved a unique breed of cows - Charolais: the cattle were evacuated from the front-line zone to Lviv region

Gadgets from the "back door": how smartphones and technology bypass customs

Cryptocurrencies are about emotions, not the real economy. Economist explains the strong volatility of digital assets

A time of change, inspiration and new opportunities: astrological forecast for May 19–25

Kellogg: The US presented a strong peace plan in Istanbul. The first point is a comprehensive ceasefire

Publications
Exclusives
Most attacks in the Pokrovsk and Lyman directions - General Staff report

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1358 views

Since the beginning of the day, 84 combat clashes have taken place at the front, a third of them in the Pokrovsk direction. The enemy is also more active in the Lyman and Novopavlivka directions.

Most attacks in the Pokrovsk and Lyman directions - General Staff report

Almost a third of the 84 at the front since the beginning of the current day occurred in the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy was also more active in the Lyman and Novopavlovsk directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in the report for 16:00 on May 19, writes UNN.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine are deterring the offensive of the Russian occupiers. As of this time, the total number of combat clashes is 84

- reported in the General Staff.

Today, as a result of enemy artillery and mortar shelling, as noted, the communities of the settlements of Porozok, Slavhorod, Vasylivka, Bilokopytove, Bila Bereza, Myropilske, Maryine, Rudak of Sumy region; Karpovychi of Chernihiv region were affected.

Situation by directions

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy twice attacked the positions of our units near Vovchansk and Kutkivka. One combat clash continues to this day.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions today.

In the Lyman direction, during the day, the army of invaders carried out 13 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian soldiers near Yampolivka, Zelena Dolyna, Torske and towards Hlushchenkove, Karpivka, Serebryanka, Yampol, Hryhorivka, Ridkodub and Olhivka. Three battles are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, in the areas of Verkhnyokamyanske, Bilohorivka and towards Hryhorivka, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops three times.

In the Kramatorsk direction, four combat clashes took place near Chasovoy Yar, Bila Hora and Kurdyumivka since the beginning of the current day. One combat clash is still ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy tried to break through our defense in the areas of Toretsk, Novospasky and towards Diliivka. The Defense Forces have so far repelled two enemy assaults, and three more combat clashes are ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian invaders have made 26 attempts to dislodge Ukrainian defenders from their positions in the areas of the settlements of Myrolyubivka, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Udachne, Novosergiyivka, Troitske, Kotlyarivka, Andriivka and towards the settlements of Zorya, Novoukrainka, Stara Mykolaivka, Shevchenko Pershe, Nova Poltavka. The Defense Forces are deterring the enemy's onslaught – 20 attacks have already been repelled, and six more battles are ongoing.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 11 enemy assaults. The enemy tried to advance in the areas of Kostyantynopol, Pryvilne, Rivnopil, Vilne Pole and towards Novopil and Zelene Pole.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy launched air strikes on the settlements of Huliaipole and Malinivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers carried out four attacks in the direction of Mala Tokmachka and near Stepove. Stepnohirsk was subjected to air strikes.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, enemy units once tried to advance, but were unsuccessful.

"The operation in the Kursk direction continues. Ukrainian soldiers repelled two enemy attacks today. The invaders' aviation in this direction launched six strikes, dropping 17 guided aerial bombs," the statement said.

In other directions, as indicated, no significant changes were recorded.

Demchenko on Sumy region: the enemy continues to use tactics of small assault groups in the direction of Basivka and Zhuravka19.05.25, 10:46 • 3532 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Kursk
Sumy Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Chernihiv Oblast
Ukraine
Kharkiv
