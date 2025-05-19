Demchenko on Sumy region: the enemy continues to use tactics of small assault groups in the direction of Basivka and Zhuravka

In the direction of the settlements of Basivka and Zhuravka in Sumy region, the Russians continue to use the tactics of small assault groups. This was announced by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service Andriy Demchenko on the air of the telethon, reports UNN.

If we stick to the Sumy direction, the Sumy region, then the section in the direction of the settlements of Basivka, Zhuravka – these are the areas where the enemy continues to use the tactics of small assault groups and, unfortunately, we see that he is trying to expand this zone and also tries to use small assault groups in the surrounding areas in order to expand the zone of fighting on the territory of Ukraine - Demchenko said.

He also informed about the situation in Kharkiv region.

In Kharkiv region, attempts to storm Volchansk, in the Volchansk direction, are the most intensive. Almost every day, border guards repel attempts by enemy assault groups to advance. Separately along the front line is the Kupyansk direction, where the enemy is also quite active in order to advance through the territory of Ukraine - Demchenko said.

However, Demchenko stressed that thanks to the resilience of the border guards, in particular the Defense Forces, it is possible to prevent or restrain the enemy's advance.

On May 15, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia had launched its offensive actions in all directions, and the main direction was Sumy, where 67,000 Russian troops were concentrated.