TOP reasons to choose outdoor sports
Exclusive
08:32 AM • 1064 views

TOP reasons to choose outdoor sports

Exclusive
08:30 AM • 2388 views

Ukrainian scientists have preserved a unique breed of cows - Charolais: the cattle were evacuated from the front-line zone to Lviv region

Exclusive
07:57 AM • 4080 views

Gadgets from the "back door": how smartphones and technology bypass customs

Exclusive
06:58 AM • 9524 views

Cryptocurrencies are about emotions, not the real economy. Economist explains the strong volatility of digital assets

Exclusive
05:46 AM • 19957 views

A time of change, inspiration and new opportunities: astrological forecast for May 19–25

May 18, 04:47 PM • 32398 views

Kellogg: The US presented a strong peace plan in Istanbul. The first point is a comprehensive ceasefire

May 18, 02:58 PM • 72633 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" became the champion of Ukraine. This is the 30th title of the club

May 18, 01:32 PM • 72030 views

Zelenskyy held a meeting with US Vice President Vance: what is known

May 18, 12:29 PM • 76980 views

Pope Leo XIV mentioned Ukraine during his inaugural mass. Zelenskyy reacted

May 18, 12:08 PM • 78383 views

russia plans "training and combat" launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile on the night of May 19 - GUR

Demchenko on Sumy region: the enemy continues to use tactics of small assault groups in the direction of Basivka and Zhuravka

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1528 views

The Russians continue to use tactics of small assault groups in the direction of Basivka and Zhuravka in the Sumy region. The most intense assaults are taking place in Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region.

Demchenko on Sumy region: the enemy continues to use tactics of small assault groups in the direction of Basivka and Zhuravka

In the direction of the settlements of Basivka and Zhuravka in Sumy region, the Russians continue to use the tactics of small assault groups. This was announced by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service Andriy Demchenko on the air of the telethon, reports UNN.  

Details 

If we stick to the Sumy direction, the Sumy region, then the section in the direction of the settlements of Basivka, Zhuravka – these are the areas where the enemy continues to use the tactics of small assault groups and, unfortunately, we see that he is trying to expand this zone and also tries to use small assault groups in the surrounding areas in order to expand the zone of fighting on the territory of Ukraine

- Demchenko said.

He also informed about the situation in Kharkiv region. 

In Kharkiv region, attempts to storm Volchansk, in the Volchansk direction, are the most intensive. Almost every day, border guards repel attempts by enemy assault groups to advance. Separately along the front line is the Kupyansk direction, where the enemy is also quite active in order to advance through the territory of Ukraine

 - Demchenko said.

However, Demchenko stressed that thanks to the resilience of the border guards, in particular the Defense Forces, it is possible to prevent or restrain the enemy's advance. 

Addition 

On May 15, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia had launched its offensive actions in all directions, and the main direction was Sumy, where 67,000 Russian troops were concentrated. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
