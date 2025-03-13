Most Americans consider Trump's economic policy unstable - poll
A Reuters/Ipsos poll showed that 57% of Americans consider Trump's actions in the economy too unpredictable, especially regarding import tariffs. 70% expect prices to rise.
Most Americans consider US President Donald Trump's actions in the economic sphere to be too unstable. This is evidenced by the results of the latest Reuters/Ipsos poll, writes UNN.
The question asked to respondents was: "Are Trump's steps leading to economic instability too unpredictable?"
About 57% of Americans believe that President Donald Trump is too inconsistent in his actions aimed at improving the US economy. In particular, this concerns his aggressive import taxation strategy, which has frightened the stock market.
A third of respondents said that Trump's actions were not too unpredictable, and 11% were unsure or did not answer. Approximately one in three Republicans said that Trump's actions were too unpredictable.
At the same time, Reuters writes, 79% of Republicans said during the two-day poll that they agreed with the statement that Trump's actions in the economy will "pay off in the long term." This suggests that some people in the president's party are not thrilled with his style of government, but agree with the essence of his policies.
At the same time, 41% in general - and only 5% among Democrats said that Trump's policy will eventually pay off.
About 70% of respondents in the survey - including nine out of 10 Democrats and six out of 10 Republicans - said they expect tariffs to rise, which will make products and other regular purchases more expensive.
About 61% of respondents in the survey said that Trump's main priority should be to curb rising prices.
The survey was conducted on March 11-12. It was attended by 1,422 American adults across the country. The margin of error for all respondents is 3 percentage points.
