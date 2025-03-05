70% of Americans do not believe that Ukraine is more to blame for the outbreak of war - survey
Kyiv • UNN
70% of US citizens do not consider Ukraine guilty of starting the war with Russia. Among Democrats, this figure is 81%, among Republicans - 62%, according to an Ipsos survey for Reuters.
70% of respondents answered that they do not consider Ukraine more guilty in the war, only 7% of respondents hold such an opinion. 23% do not know or did not answer the question of whether Ukraine is more to blame for the war with Russia.
Among Democratic respondents, 81% said that Ukraine does not bear greater responsibility for the start of the war, while among Republicans, 62% share this view. 11% of Republican respondents believe that Ukraine is more to blame for the outbreak of the war.
The survey was conducted among 1,174 adult Americans on March 3-4, 2025. The margin of error is no more than 5%.
41% of Americans consider Donald Trump a "dictator," while only 22% view Volodymyr Zelensky as such. 71% of surveyed US citizens named Russian President Vladimir Putin a dictator, according to a YouGov study.