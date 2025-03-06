Almost half of Americans disagree with Trump's approaches to ending the war in Ukraine - survey
Kyiv • UNN
45% of US citizens do not approve of Trump's approach to ending the war in Ukraine, while 40% support his methods. 21% fully approve of his actions, while 36% categorically disagree with them.
Almost half (45%) of U.S. citizens disapprove of President Donald Trump's approach to ending the war in Ukraine. This is evidenced by the results of a survey by Economist-YouGov, reports UNN citing The Washington Post.
It is noted that slightly less (40%) Americans responded that they support Trump's methods for ending the war in Ukraine.
At the same time, 21% of respondents fully approve of his actions in this direction, while 36% of Americans categorically disapprove of the U.S. president's methods.
This is not a large gap. But it is worse than his (Trump's - ed.) overall approval rating.
According to the authors, the key reason for this position of U.S. citizens is how Trump talks about the war, "an approach that Americans clearly disagree with."
70% of U.S. citizens do not consider Ukraine guilty of starting the war with Russia. Among Democrats, this figure is 81%, among Republicans - 62%.
