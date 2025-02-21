Most Americans consider United States President Donald Trump a bigger ‘dictator’ than Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

This is evidenced by the results of a survey conducted by YouGov, UNN reports.

Details

According to sociologists, 41 per cent of respondents answered in the affirmative to the question ‘Do you consider Donald Trump a dictator’, while 45 per cent of respondents gave a negative answer.

At the same time, a similar question was asked in relation to the President of Ukraine. Vladimir Zelensky is considered a ‘dictator’ by about 22% of Americans, but the opposite opinion is held by 45% of respondents.

In addition, public opinion researchers asked US citizens whether they consider Vladimir Putin a dictator. 71 per cent of Americans gave an affirmative answer to this question, while only 9 per cent gave a negative answer.

Context

Recently, White House Chief of Staff Donald Trump called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a "dictator without elections." According to him, the current rating of the current head of state has fallen to 4%. In turn, Zelenskyy said that this is Russian disinformation, and unfortunately, US President Donald Trump lives in this disinformation space.

Trump's statement was also sharply criticized by the leaders of the Czech Republic, Finland, Germany, Norway, and the United Kingdom.

