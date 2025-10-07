Moscow expects clarification from the US regarding the possible supply of American Tomahawk missile systems to Ukraine.

On Tuesday, Russia stated that it was awaiting clarification from the United States regarding the possible supply of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, claiming that such weapons could theoretically carry nuclear warheads.

This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that he would like to know what Ukraine plans to do with Tomahawks before agreeing to supply them, as he does not want an escalation of the war between Russia and Ukraine. However, he said he had "in a sense made a decision" on the matter.

When asked about the comments, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov replied:

We understand that we probably need to wait for clearer statements, if any. - noted the Kremlin representative.

Peskov also added that under Trump's predecessor Joe Biden, the US practice was to announce new weapons supplies only after they had been delivered to Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in comments published on Sunday, said that if Washington supplied Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles for long-range strikes deep into Russia, it would lead to the destruction of Moscow's relations with the US.

As for Moscow's position, it was quite unequivocally expressed by Vladimir Putin. This will be a serious spiral of escalation, which, nevertheless, will not be able to change the situation on the fronts for the Kyiv regime. - Peskov said.

Peskov said it was important to realize that "if we abstract from various nuances, we are talking about missiles that can also be nuclear. Therefore, this is indeed a serious spiral of escalation."

The publication notes that Tomahawk missiles have a range of 2,500 km, so Ukraine will be able to use them to hit targets anywhere in European Russia, including Moscow, if Trump authorizes their supply.

Addition

US President Donald Trump criticized the statement of the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, former President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev, who hinted at the supply of nuclear weapons to Iran. Later, Medvedev explained what he meant and again did not do without threats.