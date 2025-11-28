"Morshynska" and "Myrhorodska" put up for auction - Prime Minister

$42.190.11
48.870.08
ukenru
Exclusive
08:06 AM • 1138 views
Is it safe to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian spoke about the risks
06:58 AM • 7376 views
EU Economy Commissioner calls on G7 to speed up payment of $50 billion to Ukraine
06:35 AM • 9724 views
NABU and SAP conduct searches at Yermak's - sources
06:29 AM • 9356 views
Orban went to Moscow for talks with Putin: he is going to talk about energy and peace efforts in Russia's war against Ukraine
November 27, 10:13 PM • 7878 views
Kyiv's Dynamo fired Shovkovsky and the entire coaching staffPhoto
November 27, 06:30 PM • 27309 views
Zelenskyy announces important negotiations next week
November 27, 05:31 PM • 25454 views
Fatal road accident involving a former prosecutor: the prosecution, led by Prosecutor General Kravchenko, requests 10 years in prison for the defendant
Exclusive
November 27, 03:25 PM • 39950 views
December 2025: when to expect geomagnetic storms and how to protect your health
Exclusive
November 27, 02:27 PM • 44576 views
Benefits are not expenses, but profit: aviation can repay state support threefold
November 27, 02:21 PM • 23154 views
Ukrainian and American delegations to continue joint work on peace agreement at the end of the week - OP
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
1.8m/s
85%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Yermak: Zelenskyy will not sign any document on renouncing territories as long as he is President of UkraineNovember 27, 10:24 PM • 14945 views
The Netherlands prepares a new plan for the return of Ukrainian refugees: what will changeNovember 27, 10:59 PM • 14243 views
Drone attacked military town in Chechnya: detailsVideoNovember 27, 11:31 PM • 7800 views
After the war, Ukraine will have up to 6 million veterans and their family members - SvyrydenkoPhotoNovember 28, 12:57 AM • 12947 views
Ministry of Defense: Russia uses "Shaheds" to hunt Ukrainian planes and helicoptersNovember 28, 01:30 AM • 12553 views
Publications
Is it safe to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian spoke about the risks
Exclusive
08:06 AM • 1134 views
Relatives of victims of the scandalous Odrex clinic called on law enforcement to investigate and punish those responsible for the death of their loved ones - videoVideoNovember 27, 03:30 PM • 28892 views
December 2025: when to expect geomagnetic storms and how to protect your health
Exclusive
November 27, 03:25 PM • 39950 views
Benefits are not expenses, but profit: aviation can repay state support threefold
Exclusive
November 27, 02:27 PM • 44575 views
There is a possibility that Russia will do everything possible to put Ukraine in disfavor with the Trump administration: political scientist assessed the US peace plan
Exclusive
November 27, 02:12 PM • 36370 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Bart De Wever
Ursula von der Leyen
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
Lviv
Belgium
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk direction02:36 AM • 5762 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 32033 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 52829 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 86000 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 101323 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Technology
Social network
Fox News
9K720 Iskander

"Morshynska" and "Myrhorodska" put up for auction - Prime Minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 534 views

The Asset Recovery and Management Agency has started collecting tender proposals for IDS Ukraine assets until December 12, 2025. The auction will take place on Prozorro in December 2025, with expected budget revenues of at least UAH 24 million per month.

"Morshynska" and "Myrhorodska" put up for auction - Prime Minister

The government is putting up for auction the assets of the mineral water producer "Morshynska" and "Myrhorodska" IDS Ukraine. The group's assets have been seized since 2022, as they belong to Russian oligarch Fridman. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko on Friday in Telegram, writes UNN.

The government is putting up for public auction the assets of IDS Ukraine, a producer of the well-known mineral water brands "Morshynska" and "Myrhorodska"

- Svyrydenko wrote.

According to her, today the Asset Recovery and Management Agency launched the collection of tender proposals. It will last until 6:00 PM on December 12, 2025.

The auction itself will take place on the Prozorro platform in December 2025. Tender proposals are submitted on Prozorro.

"The state will transfer the corporate rights of companies that ensure a full production cycle: from water extraction to its distribution," the head of government said.

According to the terms of the competition, the profit from IDS Ukraine's activities, she said, "will be directed to the State Budget of Ukraine, with the exception of the manager's remuneration." "Expected budget revenues are at least UAH 24 million per month," she noted.

"The group's assets have been seized since 2022, as they belong to Russian oligarch Fridman. He is under sanctions from the US, EU, Great Britain, and Ukraine," Svyrydenko said.

Mineral water wells illegally extracted with the participation of a trade union manager and heads of sanatoriums are seized18.10.24, 16:50 • 15621 view

Julia Shramko

Economy
Sanctions
State budget
Brand
European Union
Great Britain
United States
Ukraine