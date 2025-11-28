"Morshynska" and "Myrhorodska" put up for auction - Prime Minister

The government is putting up for auction the assets of the mineral water producer "Morshynska" and "Myrhorodska" IDS Ukraine. The group's assets have been seized since 2022, as they belong to Russian oligarch Fridman. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko on Friday in Telegram, writes UNN.

The government is putting up for public auction the assets of IDS Ukraine, a producer of the well-known mineral water brands "Morshynska" and "Myrhorodska" - Svyrydenko wrote.

According to her, today the Asset Recovery and Management Agency launched the collection of tender proposals. It will last until 6:00 PM on December 12, 2025.

The auction itself will take place on the Prozorro platform in December 2025. Tender proposals are submitted on Prozorro.

"The state will transfer the corporate rights of companies that ensure a full production cycle: from water extraction to its distribution," the head of government said.

According to the terms of the competition, the profit from IDS Ukraine's activities, she said, "will be directed to the State Budget of Ukraine, with the exception of the manager's remuneration." "Expected budget revenues are at least UAH 24 million per month," she noted.

"The group's assets have been seized since 2022, as they belong to Russian oligarch Fridman. He is under sanctions from the US, EU, Great Britain, and Ukraine," Svyrydenko said.

