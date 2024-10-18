Mineral water wells illegally extracted with the participation of a trade union manager and heads of sanatoriums are seized
Kyiv
The SBI uncovered a scheme of illegal extraction and sale of mineral water involving the deputy head of a trade union and heads of sanatoriums. The court seized wells from which water worth hundreds of millions of hryvnias was illegally extracted.
Wells from which mineral water worth hundreds of millions of hryvnias was illegally extracted have been arrested. This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation, UNN writes.
Details
During the pre-trial investigation into the illegal extraction of mineral resources of national importance, the SBI found that the Deputy Chairman of the Trade Unions of Ukraine, in collusion with the heads of a number of public and private sanatoriums, organized the illegal extraction of mineral water and its commercial sale. They illegally provided preferences for the purchase of water to several private enterprises.
Mineral water was sold at low prices and outside the established limits, causing large losses to the state
During the searches, accounting documents were seized and violations of the law regarding mineral water extraction were recorded. The court also seized the wells from which the mineral water was extracted.
Recall
The Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights appealed to the Prime Minister of Ukraine to initiate the dismissal of the head of the State Service of Geology and Subsoil for failing to reinstate an illegally dismissed employee for 5 years, despite court decisions.
