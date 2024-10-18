For the first time, mankind has thrown the global water cycle out of balance - report

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+9°
1.5m/s
71%
For the first time, mankind has thrown the global water cycle out of balance - report

Kyiv • UNN

 • 53321 views

The Global Commission on the Water Economy reports unprecedented stress on the water cycle due to human activities. This threatens food security, economies and the lives of billions of people.

For the first time, mankind has thrown the global water cycle out of balance - report

For the first time in history, humankind has disrupted the global water cycle, leading to a major water crisis. This could have consequences for the economy, food production, and the lives of billions of people. This is stated in a new report by the Global Commission on Water Economics, CNN reports, according to UNN.

For the first time in human history, we are throwing the global water cycle out of balance,

- said Johan Rockström, co-chair of the commission.

It is noted that decades of destructive land use and unsustainable use of water resources, combined with the anthropogenic climate crisis, have caused “unprecedented stress” on the global water cycle, the report says.

Almost 3 billion people are facing water shortages due to the disruption of the water cycle. Crops are declining and “settlements are sinking” as the groundwater beneath them dries up.

The consequences will be even more catastrophic if urgent measures are not taken, the authors of the document believe. The water crisis threatens more than 50% of global food production and could reduce countries' GDP by 8% by 2050, and in low-income countries, losses could reach up to 15%.

The report distinguishes between “blue water,” liquid water in lakes, rivers, and aquifers, and “green water,” moisture stored in soils and plants.

Over half a century, the number of wild animals in the world has decreased by more than 70% - WWF report11.10.24, 02:48 • 17080 views

A steady supply of green water is vital for vegetation, which holds back the carbon that warms the planet. But human damage to the environment, such as the destruction of wetlands and deforestation, is depleting these carbon sinks and accelerating global warming. In turn, the heat caused by climate change is drying up landscapes, reducing moisture and increasing the risk of fires.

The crisis is exacerbated by the growing need for water. The report estimates that on average, people need at least 4,000 liters per day to lead a “decent life,” which is much more than the 50-100 liters that the UN considers necessary to meet basic needs.

The report's authors believe that governments around the world should recognize the water cycle as a “common good” and address its problems together.

In particular, they call for a “fundamental rethinking of the role of water in the economy.

“The global water crisis is a tragedy, but it is also an opportunity to transform the water economy,” said Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General of the World Trade Organization and Co-Chair of the Global Commission on the Water Economy. She emphasized that it is important to properly value water “to recognize its scarcity and the many benefits it brings.

Drought leaves Amazon basin rivers at all-time low19.09.24, 01:03 • 16085 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
